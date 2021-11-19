ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gathering Church to offer turkeys and Thanksgiving foods in Fort Walton Beach

By Aspen Popowski
 7 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Gathering Church will give away turkeys to those in need Nov. 20 in Fort Walton Beach.

The event will give away around 250 turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples like:

  • Stuffing
  • Potatoes
  • CranBerry Sauce
  • Mac and Cheese

The event is also giving away fresh produce from Crop Drop.

Income verification is not required. The event will start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Gathering Church at 151 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.

The event will last as long as the supplies do.

