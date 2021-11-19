Gathering Church to offer turkeys and Thanksgiving foods in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Gathering Church will give away turkeys to those in need Nov. 20 in Fort Walton Beach.Fresh produce and canned goods to be offered at food distribution event in Pensacola
The event will give away around 250 turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples like:
- Stuffing
- Potatoes
- CranBerry Sauce
- Mac and Cheese
The event is also giving away fresh produce from Crop Drop.
Income verification is not required. The event will start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Gathering Church at 151 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach.
