$3M OUZ library renovation offers new resources to nursing, education programs

ZANESVILLE — Ohio University Zanesville students now have an updated space to hit the books.

A multi-phase renovation to Herrold Hall library is officially complete. It was unveiled Thursday.

It includes four study rooms that were renovated and relocated, and expanded educational opportunities to OUZ's nursing program students in an area connected to the library. An underused space was also converted into a resource area for education students.

It provides resources to students that were previously unavailable, but the hope is it'll also serve the community in the long term.

"Those are some of our largest programs, and they are of tremendous need in the community," OUZ Dean Hannah Nissen said of the need for education and nursing graduates. "We have always been mindful that our students have (the proper resources)."

It's part of approximately $3 million allocated to OUZ since fiscal year 2015, according to Adam Riehl, director of regional higher education facilities. No university funds were used for the project.

Here's a breakdown of what's been done since the start of the project:

About $2 million was used to expand OUZ's nursing program, in an area connected to the library. It created three new nursing simulation labs and group study spaces, which were completed by 2017.

A second $1 million project made improvements on the existing library space by upgrading finshes and furniture. It replaced carpet, added study and lounge furniture, and improved LED lighting and ceiling systems throughout the last three years.

It also added ADA-compliant door openers on each side of Herrold Hall. Additionally, an HVAC and mechanical systems that provided protection to books were installed. Roof repairs were also made above the library stacks.

The resource center for education students is stocked with children's books, microscopes and other supplies education students can use during their student-teaching internships.

Teri Peasley, assistant professor of instruction, said the space will help prevent students from spending their own money during their internships. It may also introduce students to area schools materials they may not have access to currently, like microscopes, puzzles, certain children's books and games.

"Because we are a regional campus, our students tend to stay local when they graduate," Peasley said. "Those benefit the Zanesville and greater region because they stay (here)."

Items were also donated from local teachers.

By extension, the nursing resources will also serve the community at large in the long term, Nissen noted, citing the university works with Genesis HealthCare System to ensure students are successful in their clinical classes.

The library previously had no study rooms. Now, those spaces can be used for study groups.

Nissen noted broadband access remains a barrier for many of OUZ's students.

"We have a lot of students who live in very remote areas, and for them to have good internet connection is still a struggle for some," Nissen said. "Coming to campus and using the spaces we have really helps them be successful."

