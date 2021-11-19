ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California EDD announces another opportunity to get pandemic unemployment benefits

By Erica Pieschke
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Another opportunity to seek pandemic unemployment assistance was announced on Thursday for about 100,000 people who were previously denied, according to the California Employment Development Department.

Eligibility was expanded under federal rules to include:

  • Workers who refused to work for an employer that violated COVID-19 safety standards.
  • Workers laid off or had hours reduced as a direct result of COVID-19.
  • School employees whose usual work schedule was affected by COVID-19.
Notices will be sent by email, text message and UI Online to those who were previously denied, most of whom marked that “none of the available COVID-specific reasons for unemployment applied to them.”

Other applicants will not be accepted under this program.

These employees who meet PUA requirements will be given benefits for weeks that were denied:

  • Employees laid off or with reduced hours as a direct result of COVID-19.
  • Employees who refused to work at a worksite that was not compliant with COVID-19 safety standards.
  • School employees whose usual work schedule was directly affected by COVID-19.

If you were denied PUA benefits previously, the EDD encourages you to check your UI Online account to see if you are now eligible.

For more updates, visit the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance webpage .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

