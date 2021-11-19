ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton to start at QB for Panthers, Walker could still play

By STEVE REED
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.

Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.

“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league's MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”

Newton scored touchdowns — one rushing and one passing — the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.

As for Walker' role, Rhule said: “There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn't have a lot of exposure to yet, so we will have both guys up and ready to play and probably use both of them.”

USA Today

The best landing spots for Sam Darnold if Cam Newton is 2022 Panthers QB

Let’s play a game, shall we? Hypothetically, if Cam Newton plays well for the Carolina Panthers, it will be the end of Sam Darnold’s time as the starting quarterback in Charlotte. So, where would Darnold go next? The New York Jets called the Darnold experiment over and traded him to...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Cam Newton Waiver Wire Week 11: Fantasy outlook for the Panthers QB

Cam Newton made sure to let everyone know that he’s back after scoring a rushing touchdown with his first snap back in a Carolina Panthers uniform. The question we need to answer, however, is if Newton is relevant for fantasy football, and is he a worthy waiver wire add? In a weird full-circle story, he is back where it all began, and some familiar faces are still on Carolina’s roster. What should we expect from Newton for the remainder of the fantasy football season?
NFL
audacy.com

Matt Rhule: Panthers will utilize Cam Newton and P.J. Walker against Washington

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Friday that veteran quarterback Cam Newton, who's returned for a second act with the franchise, will start Sunday in a home matchup against the Washington Football Team. But the 32-year-old signal-caller won't be on the field for every offensive play. According...
NFL
