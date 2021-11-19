ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: UCLA Men's Soccer Defeats UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament

By Jared Tay
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6mPI_0d21siNT00

A look at how the Bruins secured their first postseason win in five years, through the lens of All Bruins staff photographer Jared Tay.

UCLA men's soccer beat UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night, sending the Bruins to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2016.

Here are some photos from throughout the match, taken by All Bruins photographer Jared Tay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4funOW_0d21siNT00

Freshman forward Aaron Edwards attempts to tackle defender Henry Davies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lG4Z_0d21siNT00

Sophomore forward Grayson Doody handles the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbhhq_0d21siNT00

Freshman defender Pietro Grassi goes up for a header against Davies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4LUo_0d21siNT00

Redshirt senior defender Ben Reveno dribbles through three UCSB defenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLiqe_0d21siNT00

Edwards tries to put a header on goal while marked by a leaping midfielder Caden Vom Steeg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gqvA_0d21siNT00

Sophomore defender Tommy Silva centers the ball with a pass of his left foot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3pDt_0d21siNT00

Redshirt freshman forward Jose Contell attempts a volley in traffic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qEc5q_0d21siNT00

Junior defender Constantinos Michaelides tracks down defender Andrew Ratto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGo5j_0d21siNT00

Grassi absorbs contact from a defender while trying to turn the corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdbM6_0d21siNT00

Redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley goes for a strike just outside the 6-yard box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Uz0D_0d21siNT00

Junior midfielder Riley Ferch settles the ball near midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecYtn_0d21siNT00

Lepley looks to make a pass at the top of the Gaucho's penalty box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9yyI_0d21siNT00

Edwards makes a run towards midfield trying to kickstart a counter attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkywF_0d21siNT00

UCSB goalkeeper Leroy Zeller dives to his right but can't turn away the Bruins' goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEerl_0d21siNT00

Lepley shows off some moves after playing all 103 minutes of UCLA's tournament victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NgwZA_0d21siNT00

UCLA swarms senior forward Kevin Diaz on the bench after he scores the game-winner in overtime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtUoO_0d21siNT00

Diaz's teammates spray water over the mosh pit with the home crowd cheering them on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvmjV_0d21siNT00

Fans pose for the camera after witnessing UCLA's first-ever postseason win in Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jliMr_0d21siNT00

Two students shout in celebration down on the field.

Coach Ryan Jorden gets lifted up on his players' shoulders after leading the Bruins to the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131RD0_0d21siNT00

Redshirt junior midfielder Jose Sosa poses with the Guatemalan flag following UCLA's victory.

Follow Tay on Twitter at @JaredTayDB
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA Olympic sports stories : UCLA Olympic Sports on Sports Illustrated

