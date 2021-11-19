Photo Gallery: UCLA Men's Soccer Defeats UC Santa Barbara in NCAA Tournament

A look at how the Bruins secured their first postseason win in five years, through the lens of All Bruins staff photographer Jared Tay.

UCLA men's soccer beat UC Santa Barbara in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday night, sending the Bruins to the Round of 32 for the first time since 2016.

Here are some photos from throughout the match, taken by All Bruins photographer Jared Tay.

Freshman forward Aaron Edwards attempts to tackle defender Henry Davies.

Sophomore forward Grayson Doody handles the ball.

Freshman defender Pietro Grassi goes up for a header against Davies.

Redshirt senior defender Ben Reveno dribbles through three UCSB defenders.

Edwards tries to put a header on goal while marked by a leaping midfielder Caden Vom Steeg.

Sophomore defender Tommy Silva centers the ball with a pass of his left foot.

Redshirt freshman forward Jose Contell attempts a volley in traffic.

Junior defender Constantinos Michaelides tracks down defender Andrew Ratto.

Grassi absorbs contact from a defender while trying to turn the corner.

Redshirt freshman midfielder Tucker Lepley goes for a strike just outside the 6-yard box.

Junior midfielder Riley Ferch settles the ball near midfield.

Lepley looks to make a pass at the top of the Gaucho's penalty box.

Edwards makes a run towards midfield trying to kickstart a counter attack.

UCSB goalkeeper Leroy Zeller dives to his right but can't turn away the Bruins' goal.

Lepley shows off some moves after playing all 103 minutes of UCLA's tournament victory.

UCLA swarms senior forward Kevin Diaz on the bench after he scores the game-winner in overtime.

Diaz's teammates spray water over the mosh pit with the home crowd cheering them on.

Fans pose for the camera after witnessing UCLA's first-ever postseason win in Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

Two students shout in celebration down on the field.

Coach Ryan Jorden gets lifted up on his players' shoulders after leading the Bruins to the win.

Redshirt junior midfielder Jose Sosa poses with the Guatemalan flag following UCLA's victory.

