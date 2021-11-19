ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC ice rink reopens for holidays after pandemic closure

By Vivian Chow
 7 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After closing for the first time due to the pandemic last year, The Gallivan Center ice rink will be reopening just in time for the holiday season.

The ice rink will be open to the public starting Friday, November 19 at 6 p.m. Next Friday on November 26, the annual “Lights On” celebration will debut. Holiday lights will light up the plaza along with a 54-foot Christmas tree for guests to marvel at.

The event is in partnership with Millie’s Princess Foundation, an organization helping families affected by childhood cancer. Tickets to skate are $10 for adults and $9 for children under the age of 13. Skate rentals are included in the admission cost. All proceeds will benefit the foundation.

“Last year, for the first time in 26 years, the ice rink did not open for the season because of COVID safety protocols,” explained Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “This winter, we look forward to Gallivan once again providing locals and visitors with an authentic downtown ice-skating experience, which will be made that much more magical by the plaza’s holiday lights and seasonal public art pieces.”

Three new public art pieces will also debut, created by artist Emily Nicolosi and set in a glittering sculpture garden in the plaza.

To check out the holiday event’s full details, click here.

