Is work getting better or worse for women?

Most people think of "inflation" as rising prices. But it is much more than that. Not only does it decrease your ability to pay your bills, which are going up and up, but more importantly in the grander scheme of things is that inflation is a terrible drag on the entire economy. So it kills growth and development, and the result is that many businesses that operate near the margin begin to fail. That creates a domino effect and sets up a downward spiral. It's a very serious problem.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO