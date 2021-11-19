ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Is work getting better or worse for women?

By KATELYN FOSSETT
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Happy Friday, and welcome to Women Rule! It's been an exciting week for us here at Politico; more on that below. But first: Thoughts on the Taylor Swift album? Would we disapprove of a man who calls out his exes in the same way? Email me at kfossett@politico.com and we can...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Granderson: Biden had better get the ports back to work

The pain in our wallets has forced us to brush up on global supply chain issues such as port logjams and freight costs that are driving the fastest inflation increase in 30 years. So while Democrats are taking a victory lap after passing a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the fact...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Larry Summers says inflation will get worse before it gets better

Inflation is the worst it has been in three decades. Just in time for the holiday season, the prices of food, gas and appliances are climbing. Economist Larry Summers saw this all coming, and he warns it will likely get worse before it gets better. "Excessive inflation and a sense...
BUSINESS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Why cultural and political divides seem to be getting worse

Most families gather on Thanksgiving hoping that politics is not on the menu. And this year is no different. James Davison Hunter, an author and executive director of the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture at the University of Virginia, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss polarization in the U.S. and how to lower the temperature.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Huma Abedin
POLITICO

How Biden wants to build Obamacare back better

SHOPPING AT THE GAP — If the Democrats finally enact their Build Back Better social spending program, several million low-income Americans who have been frozen out of health coverage for years will be able to get heavily-subsided, zero-premium health insurance on Obamacare — as early as January. The catch: Someone...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Build Back Better will only make Bidenflation worse

Consumers already have been suffering from near-record high inflation for months now, and today’s Black Friday Christmas shopping will deliver only more sticker shock. While almost everything people buy has become more expensive under President Joe Biden, it is actually low-income voters who are most likely to tell pollsters that rising gas and grocery prices are a “very big problem” facing the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The legality of white men with guns

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Maya King and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! Just two more days until Turkey Day. And a quick reminder that we’ll be off for the Thanksgiving holiday on Friday, but back in your inboxes for our regular schedule next week. For now, we focus on the white men standing trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
NFL
Beaufort County Now

Get ready...inflation to get worse

Most people think of "inflation" as rising prices. But it is much more than that. Not only does it decrease your ability to pay your bills, which are going up and up, but more importantly in the grander scheme of things is that inflation is a terrible drag on the entire economy. So it kills growth and development, and the result is that many businesses that operate near the margin begin to fail. That creates a domino effect and sets up a downward spiral. It's a very serious problem.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Women Leaders#Domestic Workers#Women Rule#Politico#Post Covid#White House#Republican
POLITICO

Susan Rice needs those TPS reports

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. When people applied to join SUSAN RICE’s staff at the White House Domestic Policy Council (DPC) this year,...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Buzz grows about Buttigieg 2024

’TIS THE SEASON — “Spotted at DCA: a Butterball Turkey rolling through the TSA security scanner,” via Meridith McGraw. — Meanwhile, Sen. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-Iowa) busted out “Beth,” his trusty old vacuum cleaner. Why? “I vacuum bc I don’t want to be peeling potatoes,” he tweeted. (“Doing a chore to avoid doing another, less pleasant chore is extremely relatable,” quipped TNR’s Grace Segers.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Democrats Encouraged To Fight For Paid Parental Leave as Part of Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Program, Bill Will Encourage Women To Keep Working

Joe Biden's Build Back Better program includes a proposal for paid parental leave to benefit women in the workforce. According to reports, millions of women left their jobs during the pandemic because they must tend to their sick loved ones. Even though their male counterparts are sometimes tasked with caring for their sick relatives, women still primarily do caregiving.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Rittenhouse verdict pushes BBB out of the headlines

Happy almost-Thanksgiving. I’m Zack Stanton, Playbook’s deputy editor, taking a turn in the driver’s seat this morning to give our intrepid, 24/7/365 authors a breather. For months, national media documented every move of the Build Back Better package — seemingly any utterance by Sens. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.) and KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) was news; the standoff between House moderates and progressives laid bare the ideological schisms within the Democratic coalition; in the balance were not just BBB’s component provisions, but the entire Biden presidency.
POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump-backed Senate hopeful in trouble

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

What tech’s watching as Build Back Better heads to Senate

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
INTERNET
POLITICO

Biden's winding road to filling key posts frustrates supporters

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. Last week’s contentious nomination hearing for Cornell Law Professor Saule Omarova left administration friends and foes alike wondering, “What is going on at the White House with financial nominations?”
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Jill Biden, the ultimate secret Santa

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. First lady JILL BIDEN played an active role in choosing the gifts given to two of the most...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy