Congress & Courts

POLITICO Playbook PM: House passes BBB. Now comes the hard part.

By GARRETT ROSS, ELI OKUN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBULLETIN — A Wisconsin jury found KYLE RITTENHOUSE not guilty on all counts stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, where the then-17-year-old shot three men, killing two of them. Live updates from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. BBB PASSES HOUSE — Just after 10 a.m. — after being delayed for...

arizonadailyindependent.com

Pollster Finds Kelly Faces “Alarming” Favorables One Year Out From Election

PHOENIX, AZ – When Sen. Mark Kelly was elected in 2020, his victory marked the first time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the United States Senate since the early-1950s. Since taking office, Kelly has established himself as more of a party-line Democrat, while his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has ruffled feathers by opposing some of her party’s key priorities. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) suggests that both Democrats could be in danger of losing their runs at re-election.
PHOENIX, AZ
Florida Phoenix

Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to expand immigration protections in President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill, and advocates say that it may be a last opportunity for years to advance any reform. A letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and the chairman of […] The post Immigration protections in Biden’s social policy bill face a new test in the Senate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO Playbook: The almost-normal holiday returns

Good morning! I’m Zack Stanton, Playbook’s deputy editor, filling in to give a holiday break to our usual round-the-clock authors. Thanksgiving is a holiday practically basted in tradition — the parade on TV as the turkey roasts in the oven; the large dinner with uncomfortable conversations on controversial topics; the late-afternoon food coma; the mountains of leftovers; the seemingly inevitable Detroit Lions loss on a national stage.
FESTIVAL
POLITICO Playbook: A Dave Chappelle Thanksgiving special

READ OF THE DAY — WaPo’s account of our own Meridith McGraw’s retelling via Twitter of one dead turkey’s journey on a Southwest flight from DCA to Austin: through scanning at TSA, into an overhead bin and, 3 hours and 24 minutes later, on to someone’s home in Texas. The fowl’s owner, McGraw noted among many other funny observations, was “in Boarding Group A, which is called, ironically, the early-bird check-in.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO Playbook: Buzz grows about Buttigieg 2024

’TIS THE SEASON — “Spotted at DCA: a Butterball Turkey rolling through the TSA security scanner,” via Meridith McGraw. — Meanwhile, Sen. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R-Iowa) busted out “Beth,” his trusty old vacuum cleaner. Why? “I vacuum bc I don’t want to be peeling potatoes,” he tweeted. (“Doing a chore to avoid doing another, less pleasant chore is extremely relatable,” quipped TNR’s Grace Segers.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for the speakership

Good morning. Pecan pie or pumpkin pie... or both? Send us your favorite Thanksgiving recipes and traditions (and maybe we'll feature one in Wednesday's Early). And don't forget the tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The new wedge issue

THE GOP’S NEXT WEDGE ISSUE — The Republican Party has been branded as a collective of climate deniers and avoiders. It has only itself to blame, but that thinking is starting to shift. Can the change stick in today’s supercharged political environment?. As more businesses, scientists and voters sound the...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO Playbook: The case for why Biden is screwed

THE LATEST IN WISCONSIN — “A person plowed their SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, leaving five dead and more than 40 injured authorities say,” by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Bill Glauber, Mary Spicuzza and Molly Beck. JUST POSTED — Jonathan Chait’s latest — “Joe Biden vs. the Democrats” — poses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO Playbook PM: Trump-backed Senate hopeful in trouble

SIREN IN PA SENATE RACE — SEAN PARNELL, the DONALD TRUMP-backed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, “lost his battle for shared custody of his three children after his estranged wife accused him of physical and verbal abuse, a ruling likely to deal a devastating setback to his campaign,” the Philly Inquirer’s Jonathan Tamari reports. “A judge in Butler County has awarded Parnell’s wife, LAURIE SNELL, primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children, according to a portion of a ruling made public Monday. A docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be ‘the more credible witness.’ … His allies had hoped a favorable ruling in the custody case would help discredit the abuse accusations that he had firmly denied under oath.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Can Dems' aggressive industrial policy pass the Senate?

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We'll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 29. — The reconciliation bill passed by the House on Friday contains the biggest industrial policy push since the New Deal, but now leading Democrats must fight to preserve it in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

