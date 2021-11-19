Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB Kyler Murray a game-time decision

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Murray practiced for the third time in as many days on Thursday in an effort to make it back into game action for the first time since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Murray didn't practice at all leading up to Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers but finally made it back on to the field last Friday before ultimately being ruled out for the game against the Carolina Panthers.

In Murray's place, Colt McCoy helped lead the Cardinals to a 31-17 win over the Niners by going 22-for-26 for 249 passing yards, one touchdown and no interceptions while adding seven rushes for 23 yards. Arizona was routed by Carolina 34-10 last Sunday, as McCoy went just 11-for-20 with 107 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

McCoy eventually exited the contest with a chest injury and was replaced by second-year pro Chris Streveler, but it's been reported that if needed against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, McCoy will be available.

Hopkins still hasn't returned to practice since reaggravating his hamstring injury against Green Bay.