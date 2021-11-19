ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles injury report: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints (UPDATE)

By Mike Kaye
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mark Ingram News

Saints fans got some tough news regarding running back Mark Ingram, among others, on Tuesday. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran RB did not participate in practice after initially being listed as “limited.”. Multiple NFL media outlets also shared the news. Ingram reportedly banged up his knee some time in...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: The Miles Sanders dilemma

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... I’m not saying don’t play Sanders. I’m not saying bench him. But the Eagles have a good thing going right now and it doesn’t make sense to change. I like Sanders, but you can’t ignore the fact that this offense has been more effective without him. There are a lot of other factors. The O-line has played better, Sirianni’s play-calling has improved dramatically and Jalen Hurts has been more efficient. But Scott and Howard have just been consistently productive in a way that Sanders hasn’t been. Over the last three weeks, Howard has averaged 70 yards per game and 5.2 per carry with three TDs and Scott has averaged 60 yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry with two TDs. Sanders has never rushed for 40 yards with a 4.0 average three straight weeks. Howard and Scott have both done it the last three weeks. Since 2019, when Sanders, Scott and Howard all made their Eagles debuts, Sanders has lost yards on 11 percent of his runs, Scott 7 percent and Howard 5 percent. There’s something to be said for consistency. There’s something to be said for moving forward. This isn’t a knock on Sanders, just an acknowledgment that he’s a different kind of back than Howard and Scott. He’s a home-run threat on a team that isn’t trying to hit home runs right now.
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles bring back cornerback with waiver claim

Cornerback Mac McCain III must be piling up the frequent flyer miles because he has had to go back and forth between Philadelphia and Denver. The Eagles announced Wednesday that they had claimed McCain off waivers. McCain had rejoined the Denver Broncos before they played the Eagles in Week 10 but waived him on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report

Dallas Goedert Ruled Out for Eagles vs. Broncos After Suffering Concussion

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos after suffering a concussion. The 26-year-old dealt with injuries last season. He missed four games earlier in 2020 with an ankle issue, leaving then-quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense without another key playmaker, as Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor also missed chunks of time throughout the year.
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Injury Update: Goedert Expected to Play; Barnett Questionable

Eagles might be without starting defensive lineman vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles expect Dallas Goedert to play on Sunday against the Saints. Goedert, who signed a four-year contract extension on Friday, is still technically in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by an...
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Ya boy (Miles Sanders) is (almost) back!!

Normally, teams don’t get better when they lose one of their better players. Sure, occasionally you’ll see a situation where an incumbent vet goes down, and a young, plucky upstart takes over their spot and runs with it – the Drew Bledsoe/Tom Brady situation may be the most famous example – but for the most part, teams give their best players the most playing time whenever possible.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield, Dallas Goedert, affecting Week 11 waiver wire pickups

Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield, and Dallas Goedert were among the most notable injured players last week. It was a mostly mild week when it comes to new injuries, but we've seen Jones and Goedert be studs at their positions in the past. Mayfield draws a favorable matchup this coming, so his status will affect Week 11 fantasy rankings and waiver pickups, too. Get the latest injury updates so you're ready for the start of a new week.
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Eagles Injury Report: Alvin Kamara returns to practice

The New Orleans Saints will look to put an end to their two-game skid with their trip to Philadelphia on Sunday. While they did get some good news to help their cause, the week’s first injury report comes with concern as well. Certainly good news for the Saints to have...
