Santoli’s Friday market notes: Tax-loss harvesting season could tee up small caps for outperformance

There was a mixture of growth and suppression amongst various company’s stocks on Wednesday. The American stock market is closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and the stock market indices traded positively ahead of the national celebrations. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) advanced 0.23% to around 4,701.46, just below a November 18 closing record high at 4,704.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) inked a 0.44% growth, advancing with a 70 points addition to 15,845.23. The tides were not in favor of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) as the 30-stock index slumped by a mere 0.026% to 35,804.38.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO