Santoli’s Friday market notes: Tax-loss harvesting season could tee up small caps for outperformance

By Michael Santoli, @michaelsantoli
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

November's best-performing S&P 500 stock still has room to run, trader says

November's top-performing S&P 500 stock can still climb higher, New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu says. Dollar Tree leads the major index this month with a nearly 40% gain as of Friday. The discount retailer said Tuesday that it would raise prices for most of its $1 products to $1.25 in part to offset rising freight costs.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Stock Market Indices Picks Tiny Gains as Market Closes for Thanksgiving

There was a mixture of growth and suppression amongst various company’s stocks on Wednesday. The American stock market is closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Holiday, and the stock market indices traded positively ahead of the national celebrations. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) advanced 0.23% to around 4,701.46, just below a November 18 closing record high at 4,704.54. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) inked a 0.44% growth, advancing with a 70 points addition to 15,845.23. The tides were not in favor of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX: .DJI) as the 30-stock index slumped by a mere 0.026% to 35,804.38.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.28% to $160.24 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. Johnson & Johnson closed $19.68 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
invezz.com

RBC’s Lori Calvasina: ‘next big leg up in the market is for small caps’

Lori Calvasina sees upside in the S&P 500 to 5,050 next year. The RBC analyst expects small caps to outperform in H1 of 2022. She's underweight on real estate and communication services. RBC Capital Market’s Lori Calvasina expects the benchmark S&P 500 index to hit 5,050 next year, representing another...
STOCKS
fidelity.com

Tax-loss harvesting using ETFs

When creating and evaluating your investing strategy and performance, consider capital gains and income tax implications. You may be able to offset some of your realized capital gains taxes by harvesting investment losses. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds are among the investments that may help you manage your tax...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.24% to $341.01 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.05% to 35,619.25 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.26% to 15,854.76. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.32 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Holiday Seasonality Could Boost U.S. Stocks, Especially Small Caps

Will seasonality statistics for an equity rally in the holiday shortened week prove true again this year?. Will this week's PCE data repeat last week's strong retail sales?. Will cyclicals suffer amid outlook for additional European lockdowns?. Historically, stocks have tended to do well in the shorter than usual week...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Outperforming The Market While The Fed Is On Hold

Since March 2020, Fed short-term rate policy has been on hold and stocks have soared. The Fed has recently signaled that they will hold off on raising interest rates until at least mid-2022. They are sticking to the view that surging inflation is only temporary and they don't want raise rates while the job market has yet to return to its pre-pandemic level.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

IJS: Small-Cap Value Outperformed Since September Sell-Off

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The fund invests in small-capitalization stocks with relatively lower valuations. As of 15 November 2021, the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) has net assets of 8.73B and 0.87% yield. The YTD total return is 34.31%, with an expense ratio of 0.18%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Russell 2000 Winding Up Again; Are Small-Caps Near a Breakout?

Russell 2000 futures remain in consolidation mode as the dust settles from their recent explosive upside breakout. Looking at a short-term chart, the price has moved in a triangular shape: a downward trendline starts from the Nov. 8 highs and connects with the highs from Monday’s premarket, while the early November lows to the next troughs near Nov. 10 form the lower line.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

10 Stellar Small-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy Before the Market Catches On

Are you interested in tech stocks? Unfortunately, investors generally don’t think about small-cap tech stocks to buy. It’s probably why out of a list of 64 tech ETFs, only one has any focus on smaller companies. I’m talking about the Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT), which has been...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

EM Small-Caps Are Crushing Large-Cap Rivals

Domestic small-cap equities are handily beating large-cap benchmarks this year, but that phenomenon isn’t limited to U.S. borders. Removing some home country bias can help investors unearth opportunities with international small-caps, including those in emerging markets. That endeavor is paying off this year. For example, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEArca: DGS) is up about 15% year-to-date while the large-cap MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up just 1%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Outperforms as Mega-Cap Tech Stocks Soar

Stocks ended a choppy week on a positive note but it wasn't enough to pull the major market indexes into the green on a weekly basis. In focus today was the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which fell to 66.8 in November from 71.7 in October – its lowest level in a decade and well below the 72.5 expected by economists.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
