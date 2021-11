Today, the official Star Wars Twitter account changed its banner to a new promotional image from The Book of Boba Fett. Check it out above. The show also debuted its official teaser trailer last week, along with the official poster for the series. While it’s not that similar to the actual poster (see below), it definitely looks like it was not intended to be posted today, as the tagline behind the logo says “Original Series Streaming Now.” Here is an image of the Twitter account with the new banner:

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO