ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Jokiharju returns to practice

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=357L48_0d21qhQK00

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Henri Jokiharju was the first from the injury list to return to practice on Friday. The defenseman did everything during the session, but he’s not going to play Sunday against the New York Rangers. Don Granato said, “Henri looked great, it’s just a matter of strength and making sure we give him the time to get back to strength.

“The only concern going forward would be how fast he may fatigue.” Granato said it usually takes a guy two to four practices at most before they get back going.

Jokiharju has been out since the opener against the Montreal Canadiens. In the first period he took a shot on the ankle, but never left the game. As it turned out, he played the last two periods with a broken bone in his ankle. Jokiharju said, “I just kept the boot on with the skate and that helps you play through the game, but if you take that boot off, it swells and you can’t put the skate back on.”

Jokiharju has missed 15 games and he said, “It’s been tough because I was waiting all summer to get back and then that happened, so it was a big setback for me.”

Jokiharju has been on the ice for over a week. He said it’s been easier being with some of the other guys, “It was a long process with the trainers on the ice and I had Vic, Mitzy and Tucky on the ice as well, so it was bad for our team that it was that many guys but it was nice that I didn’t have to be there by myself.”

With five games next week, Jokiharju hopes to return in that stretch.

Robert Hagg didn’t practice, but Granato described it as a maintenance day and he will be back full go Saturday.

Colin Miller didn’t finish Thursday’s game after being run into the boards by Milan Lucic. Replays showed Miller had lost his balance before Lucic got to him to finish him, Granato said, “He felt fine. They put him in the protocol and pulled him from the bench because of where he got hit. He looked like he stumbled before the hit which left himself more exposed.”

As far as the hit itself Granato said, “I don’t like it when our guys…I want our guys to be able to defend themselves and he did trip up, but obviously when your guy gets hit like that you don’t like it and I’ll leave it at that.”

Granato said he’ll have a harder practice on Saturday, but he wanted the team to sit on that loss to the Calgary Flames, “It’s one of those games you want to forget, but you have to remember. I think they’ll feel much better tomorrow, but I didn’t want to change any mood today at all and think about it and soak it in.”

Starting on Sunday the Sabres will play five games in seven nights, three at home and two on the road.

Friday’s lines:

Skinner – Thompson – Asplund

Girgensons – Eakin – Okposo

Bjork – Ruotsalainen – Hayden

Caggiula – Cozens – Hinostroza

Dahlin – Pysyk

Bryson – Jokiharju

Wolanin – Butcher

Miller

Photo courtesy of @buffalosabres

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Late Toronto goal stuns Sabres in Buffalo

Morgan Rielly’s first goal of the season came with 11.8 seconds remaining in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs stun the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Alex Tuch excited to join team he rooted for growing up

For many athletes, it is a dream come true to get the chance to play for a team they grew up watching or rooting for as a kid. For new Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch, that dream is about to become a reality. Brayton Wilson has more:
NHL
WGR550

LISTEN: Kevyn Adams discusses state of Sabres

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams joined the Sabres Pregame Show on Saturday night prior to the team’s game against the Maple Leafs to discuss the team’s performance to begin the season, as well as how several prospects are developing.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Henri Jokiharju
Person
Don Granato
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres lead Penguins 2-1

The Buffalo Sabres are in Pittsburgh taking on the Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena. It’s the first game for the blue and gold since a heartbreaking, last-second loss at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday evening.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The Montreal Canadiens
WGR550

Two slumping teams meet as the Sabres visit Pittsburgh

Bryson got a great opportunity to play after Samuelsson was injured during the Prospects Challenge. The second year defenseman took advantage and is playing well for the Sabres. In his last two games Bryson has earned 23:19 and 24:23 of ice-time.
NHL
WGR550

Tokarski masterful in Sabres' win over Penguins

The Sabres traveled to Pittsburgh on Tuesday and, though, outplayed in most offensive aspects, Buffalo escaped the Penguins’ hard-charging third period thanks to a performance for the ages from Dustin Tokarski. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres shut out by Calgary

The Buffalo Sabres are on the ice for their only home game of the week, welcoming the Calgary Flames to KeyBank Center. One of just three games this week for Buffalo.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres welcome Calgary to town after two-year absence

It’s been almost two years since the Calgary Flames last visited Buffalo to play the Sabres. Calgary won both games against the Sabres in the 2019-20 season, with the game here in Buffalo being an overtime victory. Paul Hamilton has his game preview:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
WGR550

Sabres stunned in last-second loss to Rangers

A goal with less than one second remaining in regulation helped the New York Rangers defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres' Mittelstadt is back practicing.

Arttu Ruotsalainen will be returning to the lineup and will also be returning to the wing where he excelled last season both in Buffalo and Rochester. He has just two goals and two assists for four points in 15 games playing center.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Casey Mittelstadt joins Sabres on ice, finally close return: ‘A huge step’

BUFFALO – After a 17-game absence, center Casey Mittelstadt joined his teammates this morning, donning a gold non-contact jersey and skating with the Sabres as they prepared for tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Now, when will Mittelstadt, who suffered an upper-body injury opening night, be able to play again?...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
439
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy