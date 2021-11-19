Metra offers $7 all day passes for Thanksgiving, Black Friday travel

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Whether you’re traveling to a family gathering for turkey and pumpkin pie or tracking down those Black Friday deals, Metra has a ticket that will make getting around easier and extremely affordable.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 and on Black Friday, Nov. 26, Metra is offering $7 day passes for unlimited travel on the Metra system. The passes will be available for purchase through the Ventra mobile app, at ticket windows, and onboard, and are good for travel through any fare zone on either Thursday, Nov. 25 or Friday, Nov. 26.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is meant to be spent with family and friends, and we want to make it as easy and as affordable as possible for Metra customers to visit their loved ones or get a head start on their holiday shopping,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski, in a statement.

On Thanksgiving Day, trains will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule, which means there will be no service on the North Central Service, Heritage Corridor, and SouthWest Service lines. Regular weekday service using the current alternate schedules will resume Friday, Nov. 26 to accommodate Black Friday shoppers.

If your travel plans extend to the weekend, Metra also offers an affordable way to travel with its $10 Weekend Pass (available on the Ventra app only) offering unlimited travel on both weekend days and its $7 Saturday or Sunday passes that allow unlimited travel on a single day.

For more information on train schedules or fares go to metra.com .