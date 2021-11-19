ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unscripted 'Finding Magic Mike' trailer shows hot Vegas show

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- HBO released a teaser on Friday for the unscripted reality show based on the 2012 Channing Tatum comedy-drama film Magic Mike, set to be released next month.

Finding Magic Mike will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 16.

Tatum and Steven Soderberg, who produced the original movie, will serve as executive producers.

The minute-long-trailer promises the "hottest show in Vegas is giving ordinary guys a chance."

The show features 10 male contestants, all of whom have "lost their magic," according to an official release.

The men will go through a "Magic Mike boot camp" as part of the competition. The winner will receive a cash prize.

The series encompasses seven episodes, all of which will air on the HBO Max streaming service.

A sequel to the original film, Magic Mike XXL, was released in 2015.

