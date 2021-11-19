ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

Milford High football's Lee family front and center

By Lenny Megliola
The Milford Daily News
 7 days ago

The Olson twins, Dale and Dana, who coach the Milford High football team, would like to publicly thank Gilda Lee for delivering (in every way) three sons to the Scarlet Hawks’ run of success. First there was Mario, who just finished his first season playing for Wesleyan University. He plays center. Keith, a Milford High sophomore, plays the same position for the Olsons.

Rumor has it that William Lee, 13, has a hankering for the gridiron also. If he grows like his big brothers, well, the Olsons might wind up with a kid named Lee at center until what, 2026? “I’m teaching him to snap the ball in the backyard,” said Keith.

The Olsons will take all the Lees they can get.

This season, Keith Lee, five-feet-9, 220, has played an integral role in Milford’s run to the playoffs. “He’s a hard-nosed player, as old school as you get,” said Dale Olson. “He’s like a piece of shoe leather.”

Now only coaches and teammates can truly appreciate the center. They’re not going to make headlines; or get the game ball; reporters won’t stiff arm each other racing to get quotes from the center. The center may have his nose buried in the turf when his team scores a touchdown, a TD he most likely contributed to with his blocking after the snap.

It’s not a Hollywood, or even a TikTok life, for the center. Coaches, they love ‘em.

“No one ever talks about high school centers,” said Dana Olson. Funny, receivers and running backs are always seeking ‘touches,’ always with the chance of accompanying the ball to the end zone.

But no one has more ‘touches’ than the center, yet he only crosses fans’ stream of consciousness if he screws up. “We ask for clean snaps from the center,” said Dana Olson, “especially now with so many teams using the shotgun. If your center gets the yips … it’s the most unheralded position in football.” Keith Lee also does the long snapping.

A center in college now, Mario Lee played guard and tackle at Milford, but there’s no doubt that the ruggedness of the lineman’s lot intrigued Keith. “Mario influenced me. He’s been my role model,” he said.

So you get the picture. Tough fellas, these Lees. Their dad, also Keith, was a Hopkinton High standout lineman for legendary coach Dave Hughes. Keith Sr. was always close by to present a helping hand and encouragement to the boys.

But then there’s this. Young Keith will tell you the boys got their spunk from their mother, Gilda. “She taught me to be competitive,” said Keith. “She’s the most competitive of us all. She just wants to win, win, win.”

Ironically, Gilda never played sports. “I just wasn’t athletic. But at the games I’m crazy. My sons tell me ‘Ma, you’re the only voice we hear when we’re on the field.” If anyone is waiting for Gilda to pipe down, fuggedaboudit.

Gilda is Italian, and got some of her early schooling in Italy. Her grandmother, who was born in Italy, helped forge Keith's nickname, Kikko, used by family and friends. Grandmother had difficulty pronouncing Keith. It came out Kikko. And it stuck.

In eighth grade Keith was only five-feet-5, 160 pounds. “I was always undersized.” He compensated by being tough, and that stemmed from his religious dedication to the weight room. “My freshman year I had a growth spree and I started lifting weights. That made the transition to high school easier.” He was following Mario’s advice. Hang your hat in the weight room for awhile, little brother. And thank me later.

The Olson brothers have a magic touch with high school football players. It’s been their lifeblood just about forever. Brian Lee fell under their spell. “They helped me a ton with my footwork,” he said. Watch a lot of film, they told him. “That helped me a lot, too.”

Olson teams play it hard and play it to the wire. Their players respond. “Our team has grinded our butts all year,” said Keith. “We never give up. The Olsons put us in the right spot to win.”

There’s a fourth Lee son of Keith and Gilda. That would be Alex, who is getting a fine education at Framingham State University. Alex never took to sports, and how he escaped in such a household as this is one of the great mysteries of the world. OK, a tad hyperbolic.

By the way, both Keith and Mario developed a love of baseball along the way. Mario pitched, Keith caught. Which is what they did for the Milford American Legion Post 59 baseball team last season. Brother battery. “That was kinda cool,” said Keith, or Kikko if you prefer.

This season, Milford got off on the wrong foot, a 49-28 loss to Foxborough. But subsequent victories against non-league Wellesley and Natick set off the Scarlet Hawks. “That proved we were legit,” said Keith. “Any time you beat Natick it’s a huge thing.” Milford followed up with another win against Natick in the post-season, getting to 8-2 and Friday night’s Division 2 state semifinal rematch vs. King Philip (KP won the first meeting, 17-14).

Off the playing field, “Keith’s a laidback kid, he can be funny, but on the field he turns on the switch,” said Dale Olson.

And from Dana Olson.: “Keith’s a football junkie. He’s a dirt dog, built like a fire hydrant.”

Oh, and another thing: “We love him.” The Lees of Milford. What’s not to love?

Reach Lenny Megliola at lennymegs41@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @lennymegs.

