In addition to the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing Taylor as well, David Vassegh said on SportsNet LA: "From what I've been told from sources around baseball, the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants are two teams that are definitely in on Chris Taylor. There are prior connections with both teams, as Rangers manager Chris Woodward was the Dodgers' third base coach at time of the trade for Taylor, and the two were in the Seattle Mariners' system.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO