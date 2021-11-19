ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Springs, WV

Braxton County man Chester Bishop charged after trying to meet teen girl for sex in Webster Springs

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 7 days ago

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Braxton County man has been charged after attempting to meet with a female juvenile at a location in Webster Springs.

On Nov. 18, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Dollar General in Webster Springs where a man who had been attempting to solicit a female juvenile attempted to meet with the young girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Chester Bishop

Prior to meeting with the man, identified as Chester Bishop, 29, of Little Birch, they learned he had been messaging an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and during those messages, Bishop “advised her he was coming to Webster Springs and would meet her at the Dollar General store,” deputies said.

After giving Bishop his Miranda statement, deputies learned “the person Bishop has been talking to advised she was a 15-year-old girl” and that he “traveled to Webster Spring to meet the 15-year-old female”; Bishop also had “a small box of condoms in his truck” which the individual he spoke with had “discussed him bringing for use during sex,” according to the complaint.

Bishop has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

