Carlos Correa is no doubt one of the best shortstops in baseball, and he is certainly going to command a huge contract as he enters free agency this offseason. It seems insane to think, given that he just wrapped up yet another excellent season with a .279/.366/.485 line with 26 home runs, 34 doubles, 92 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+. Defensively, he continues to get better and just won his first Gold Glove, thanks to an Outs Above Average (OAA) of 12 and 21 defensive runs saved, which was the best among MLB shortstops by far.

