Environment

Seasonably cool weekend, rain returns Sunday

By Ben Gelber
 7 days ago

High pressure provided afternoon clearing. Some high clouds will arrive tonight with a light return flow developing on the western side of high pressure and milder air, but temperatures will dip into the upper 20s before leveling off later tonight and rising back to freezing.

The weather will moderate in a southerly flow this weekend and cloudy skies. A disturbance will bring some showers Sunday, as low pressure develops over south-central Canada and pushes a strong cold front through the state Sunday night. Much colder air will filter in early next week, with a few snow flurries and lake-effect snow showers in the north, accompanied by strong northwesterly winds Monday.

The weather will initially be dry Tuesday and Wednesday for travel and seasonally cool. Around Thanksgiving, rain will overspread the region and possibly mix with snow in the north through Friday.

Forecast

  • Tonight: High clouds, chilly. Low 29
  • Saturday: More clouds, little milder. High 50
  • Sunday: Cloudy, showers developing. High 47 (41)
  • Monday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk, colder, flurry. High 35 (30)
  • Tuesday: Partly cloudy, crisp. High 38 (24)
  • Wednesday: Increasing clouds, milder. High 45 (26)
  • Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 50 (38)
  • Friday: Breezy, cooler, sprinkle/flurry. High 44 (38)
NBC4 Columbus

Cold today, slightly milder weekend

Today: Flurries, chance of snow showers, through early afternoon , breezy, and colder. High 35. Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (33) Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42 (29) Lake effect flurries and snow showers continue flying this morning. Any accumulations will be less than an inch, but watch for slippery or snow covered roads, as well as icy spots on elevated roads, bridges and ramps. It’s cloudy, brisk and cold. Temperatures are ranging from the low to upper 30s. With a 15-20 mile per hour wind, wind chills are between 20 and 25 degrees. Despite breaks in the clouds later it will stay unseasonably cold today. The afternoon temperature will be in the low to mid-30s, more than 10-degrees below normal.
COLUMBUS, OH
