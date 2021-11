This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Get in a car and head to the L on the map. Get out of the car and head to the pink light. This will trigger a scene with Ken, who tells you about a deal that's going down on a boat. He tells you to first stop and get some new threads at Rafael's.

