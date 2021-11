The Chicago White Sox have been lucky to have Jose Abreu. He was amazing from the second he made his MLB debut in 2014. In fact, he went on to be the Rookie of the Year for that season. In that same season, he came in 4th place for the American League MVP. Since then, he has appeared on the ballot with at least a few votes in every year of his career except one (2016).

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO