ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State president announces debt-free degree initiative

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cq71x_0d21naqw00

Ohio State University will offer undergraduate students the chance to graduate debt-free after four years under an initiative announced Friday by the school's president that includes a combination of increased scholarships, grants and paid internships.

While other colleges offer a variety of scholarship programs to cover the cost of tuition, Ohio State believes it’s the first large university to offer the debt-free option for a student’s total costs.

The program — which begins with a small pilot next year and will cover tuition, room and board, fees, and books — has an estimated cost of about $100 million a year once it's fully implemented at the end of 10 years. The university plans an $800 million fundraising campaign to help cover that amount.

For their part, participating students will commit to graduating within four years and take part in financial literacy instruction. Students or their families must fill out financial forms each year.

Just under half of Ohio State students graduate with debt, with an average of about $27,000 based on last year's class, President Kristina Johnson said. Debt forces students to make different career and life choices, from abandoning a dream job to passing on graduate school to putting off a house purchase, she added.

“Ultimately, you’ll be more successful at what you’re passionate about, no matter what it pays,” Johnson said. “We just want them to have that equality of opportunity.”

The university will test its “Scarlet and Gray Advantage” program next fall with 125 low- and middle-income students with a goal of having it fully implemented in 10 years. It is not free tuition or free college, Johnson emphasized.

“It will equalize in my view the opportunity for any student to achieve the American dream,” she said.

Like many colleges, Ohio State already offers a tuition guarantee, meaning the tuition that freshmen pay will be the same each year they're in college.

Ongoing fundraising and university contributions will cover about $30 million a year, with an endowment of around $500 million meant to cover the rest annually. The program also includes access to federal and state grants, and will be available to all undergraduates, including out-of-state and international students.

The university and top donors will double up to $50 million in private donations of at least $100,000 under a fundraising sweetener.

Internships in students' fields will pay a living wage and would likely take place during the summer, Johnson said, possibly involving students living on-campus in student housing while they work.

Even with the current pandemic-driven employee shortage, Johnson believes, there will be enough jobs to go around. That detail is one of many she expects to be ironed out during next year's pilot.

Last month, Smith College in Massachusetts announced it was eliminating loans from undergraduate financial aid packages next year and will replace them with grants from the college.

Washington University of St. Louis offers a “no-loan” program for families of first-year undergraduate students with annual incomes of $75,000 or less. Those students receive full financial aid packages without debt.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
The Hill

Afghan girl from iconic National Geographic cover evacuated to Italy

An Afghan woman who became internationally famous after being featured on the cover of a 1984 issue of National Geographic has been evacuated to Italy, the office of the country's prime minister announced on Thursday. Sharbat Gulla, the woman behind the iconic photo taken by photographer Steve McCurry, arrived in...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Ohio State University#Washington University#Undergraduate Degree#American
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy