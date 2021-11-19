ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Shock bills for EV drivers after charging glitch

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of electric vehicles drivers across Scotland have been presented with huge bills for charging after a glitch developed. One driver in Aberdeenshire found a £3,016.22 charge on his account after a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 11

Keith Sherwood
7d ago

I hope electric cars never become the normal because if they do will have a lot less drivers especially in New York state they can't afford a brand new electric car probably starting at $25,000 not everybody has money there's people driving $5,000 cars are $2,000 cars that can't afford a new one another one of Joe Biden's bad ideas this will fall flat on its face but we know Joe B doesn't care

Reply
12
Mrs.J
5d ago

QUESTION What if any are the plans for disposal of the Lithium batteries that eventually can no longer be used? Has anyone even asked? I haven’t heard.

Reply
6
Scott K Pierce
5d ago

do they realize how many people are filing up at any given minute in the country? Nope, they don't! Modular batteries is the only thing that will work. There is noway of building enough charge stations! Wake up!

Reply
4
Related
BBC

Tesla drivers left unable to start their cars after outage

Tesla drivers say they have been locked out of their cars after an outage struck the carmaker's app. Dozens of owners posted on social media about seeing an error message on the mobile app that was preventing them from connecting to their vehicles. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk personally responded...
CELL PHONES
insideevs.com

Watch How Electric Car Drivers 'Steal' Charging Opportunities

Here is an example of something that appears to happen more often that we thought it would, as EV drivers were supposed to have some EV etiquette. It occurred at an ordinary charging station with AC Level 2 charging points in the U.S. (date unknown). According to Wham Baam Dangercam's video, a Tesla car was actively charging, while another EV driver appeared and decided to disconnect it.
CARS
WALA-TV FOX10

Phone glitch leaves some Tesla drivers locked out

One of the perks of owning a Tesla is using your smartphone as a key to open and drive your car. It does away with carrying a separate key fob in your pocket. But what if your smartphone app glitches? You could be stuck not being able to use your car, which seems to be happening to Tesla owners around the world.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

The EV Charge Port Should Be In the Front

The Mercedes EQS is a technological triumph for the German automaker. It’s comfortable, luxurious, has 350 miles of range, and through and through is worthy of the automaker’s badge. It also requires me to back into a space to charge it. There are only a few reasons to back a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Ev
Redorbit.com

Software Glitch Prevents Drivers from Accessing Their Tesla Vehicles

A temporary outage in Tesla’s software left Tesla vehicle owners unable to unlock their vehicles using the mobile app. Some owners took to social media to report the problem. Elon Musk replied to one owner who was experiencing an issue:. At first, the problem seemed to be limited to North...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Amazon driver fired after woman seen climbing out of back of van

An Amazon driver in Florida has been fired after a woman was filmed exiting his work van in a video that has been viewed nearly 12 million times on TikTok.The 11-second viral video was filmed by Dylan Hook, who told Storyful he noticed a woman enter the vehicle while staying at a hotel across the road.He said he began filming when he saw the door open a few minutes afterwards.In the clip, a woman in a black dress and with no shoes exits the backdoor of the van and walks away. The driver, who only appears in the clip briefly, was reportedly fired for allowing unauthorised passengers to enter their delivery vehicles.“The driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers,” a representative told TMZ.The video attracted nearly 26,000 comments.“So this is why my packages are always delayed?” wrote one person. Read More Amazon to pay billions to prevent Christmas shortagesAmazon delivery driver filmed beating 67-year-old woman after dispute over delayed packageAmazon will monitor delivery drivers with AI cameras that know when they yawn
PUBLIC SAFETY
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Glitch
montanarightnow.com

Car stolen in Billings after hitchhiker pulls driver out & hits her with a pistol

BILLINGS, Mont. - Hitchhikers reportedly stole a car after pulling a woman out of it and hitting her with a pistol Saturday afternoon. Billings Police Department Sgt. Brett Becker says that around 2:16 pm Saturday, a 27-year-old Native American woman picked up a middle-aged Native American man and woman who were looking for a ride.
BILLINGS, MT
Interesting Engineering

A Major Tesla Server Outage Has Left Electric Vehicles Stalled Worldwide

Tesla cars have had their fair share of issues. There was a design flaw that caused the bumpers to fall off Tesla Model 3s. There was the Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature that mistook the moon for a yellow light slowing down the car at inappropriate times. And finally, there were all the issues encountered with the "Smart Summon" feature which gave the cars the ability to find their owners in parking lots.
CARS
TheStreet

The Best and Worst Cities for EV Drivers

There’s little doubt the electric vehicle market is on the rise. In 2021 alone, EV sales have more than doubled. Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has made an electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck, and in September the company said it would build three battery factories and an electric truck plant in Tennessee and Kentucky, creating 11,000 jobs over the next four years.
CARS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Peter Vardy Group Charge Ahead with Zoom EV to Aid EV Transition

Scottish automotive retail group, Peter Vardy, has partnered with electric vehicle specialist, Zoom EV, to provide customers with a bundle of services and benefits that simplifies the switch to electric. Peter Vardy Group, established in 2006, is a family-run business with 15 dealerships at sites across Scotland, which includes 8...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Phone Arena

Waze blames a glitch for sending drivers into dead end roads

Back in late October, we told you that Google-owned mapping and navigation app Waze was giving drivers the wrong directions and sending them right into the heart of traffic jams. Waze CEO admitted that "We have a problem with the algorithm. The more people we serve, the more it’s affected. The coronavirus has put us in a situation where we have to reinvent our algorithm."
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How drivers could save an average £300 on insurance premiums

Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, analysis has found.On average, car insurance policies are £306 cheaper if drivers switch policies 20 days before their renewal date compared with on the day their policy ends, according to comparethemarket.com.Finding a new deal on the day the policy ends costs £707 on average, the website found, compared with £401 for someone switching 20 days before.The price tends to creep up the closer the renewal date gets, with a policy typically costing £431 two...
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model 3 RWD With LFP Battery Get Delivered In U.S.

The entry-level Tesla Model 3 evolves, as the company switches all its Standard Range cars to Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry globally. In late August, we saw reports that the LFP battery option appeared in the U.S. (initially as a direct notification for customers) and in November, the company updated its website with the Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) that replaced the Standard Range Plus (SR+).
CARS
honknews.com

Tesla’s electric car burst, driver died on the spot

Tesla’s electric car driver died after the vehicle ignited after the accident, according to firefighters at the scene in Clermont County. According to the sender, the crash occurred around 4 pm. Monday morning at Gaskins Road and Red Fox Avenue. The dispatcher reported that Tesla hit Paul and the driver...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
International Business Times

4-Year-Old Murdered By Mom And Her Partner Because She Refused To Beg For Money

The body of a 4-year-old girl that was discovered near a hospital in Hyderabad, India, was reportedly left there by her mother and her partner. According to the cops, the victim, Mehak, was unwilling to beg like her mother Heena Begum, 22, and her live-in partner Shaik Mohammed Khadar alias Rizwan, who were both alms seekers, reports The Hindu.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy