Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic
Huron Daily Tribune
7 days ago
CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with...
Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
According to a former aide, Princess Diana was the first to stray before Prince Charles began an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. For decades, royal gossip has speculated that Prince Charles' first love was never the Princess of Wales, who was forced to suffer in silence for much of the time during his marriage to Princess Diana.
Prince Charles could not help but feel annoyed with his son, Prince Harry. As a future King, Prince Charles does everything to ensure he gets enough spotlight before taking over the throne. The members of the royal family receive an equal opportunity to do that to ensure smooth-flowing processes within the monarchy.
Some want Prince Charles to give way to his son, Prince William, as the next king after the Queen. Prince Charles is heir apparent, but many want his son, Prince William, to be the next after Queen Elizabeth II. According to BBC presenter Andrew Marr, the Duke of Cambridge is already prepping to take over the throne.
Princess Eugenie currently lives in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's UK base, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but the royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank previously counted Kate Middleton and Prince William among their neighbours. The couple formerly lived at Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage near the Duke and Duchess of...
Duchess Camilla may have taken more responsibility for the past few months because of Queen Elizabeth's health condition. Still, she was once dubbed as the Queen's "worst nightmare," a royal historian claims. In a previous interview in the documentary "Prince Edward & Shophie Rhys-Jones: A True Story," royal historian David...
Prince Charles and Camilla have been welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of their tour of the Middle East. The royal couple will also visit the Roman city of Ghadara in northern Jordan and meet...
He may be the future King with a never-ending list of royal duties to carry out and charities and patronages to support, but Prince Charles is also a real environmentalist at heart. The average member of the public may not be aware of the Queen's son's passion for the planet....
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a surprising royal escort on her first day on tour in Jordan. Camilla and Prince Charles touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first official overseas trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein.
Prince Charles is flying "five or six dozen bottles" of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms. The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were given the opportunity to dip their fingers in the water where Jesus was baptized as they embarked on their whirlwind tour to the Middle East.
It’s official: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are back on the road. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall just landed in Amman to kick-start their royal tour of Egypt and Jordan. The couple revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video featuring their plane landing followed...
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have made their first visit to the pyramids together, as the heir to the throne showed his wife the feat of human ingenuity he said "defies the imagination". The Prince and Duchess, who are on a two-day visit to Egypt, posed for...
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in the Middle East for their first major royal tour since the pandemic began, starting in Jordan. Charles and Camilla will celebrate Jordan’s centenary as well as “100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship,” according to Chris Fitzgerald, the prince’s deputy private secretary.
He is known to be a keen painter – but Prince Charles didn’t have time to crack out his own watercolours on his tour of the Middle East last week. Instead, he travelled with an official artist, Tim Scott Bolton, who captured the historic sights they encountered. The 74-year-old will...
BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization,...
Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic.
In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic.
Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China.
"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
Prince Philip's will is stored inside a secret London safe along with those of 32 other senior members of the royal family, it was revealed Thursday. The strongbox – which is in the care of High Court judge Sir Andrew McFarlane at the Royal Courts of Justice – holds a unique selection of royal wills dating back to Prince Francis of Teck in 1911.
The Queen is 95 years old, and as such, people are starting to think about what the British monarchy will look like once she passes away. For royal biographer Penny Junor, the relationship between heir apparent Prince Charles and his first-born son Prince William has the potential to be slightly fraught as they adjust to their new roles now and in the future—especially since William is so much more popular with the public than his father.
It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
