ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic

Huron Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Julius Caesar
The Independent

Prince Charles and Camilla begin Middle East tour

Prince Charles and Camilla have been welcomed by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman, Jordan, on the first day of their tour of the Middle East. The royal couple will also visit the Roman city of Ghadara in northern Jordan and meet...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles

He may be the future King with a never-ending list of royal duties to carry out and charities and patronages to support, but Prince Charles is also a real environmentalist at heart. The average member of the public may not be aware of the Queen's son's passion for the planet....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap
arcamax.com

Prince Charles taking Holy water home from Middle East tour

Prince Charles is flying "five or six dozen bottles" of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms. The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were given the opportunity to dip their fingers in the water where Jesus was baptized as they embarked on their whirlwind tour to the Middle East.
WORLD
Telegraph

Prince Charles and Camilla visit pyramids during Egypt tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have made their first visit to the pyramids together, as the heir to the throne showed his wife the feat of human ingenuity he said "defies the imagination". The Prince and Duchess, who are on a two-day visit to Egypt, posed for...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Egypt
newschain

What to do, see and eat in Jordan, as Charles and Camilla start royal tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are in the Middle East for their first major royal tour since the pandemic began, starting in Jordan. Charles and Camilla will celebrate Jordan’s centenary as well as “100 years of the UK-Jordan bilateral relationship,” according to Chris Fitzgerald, the prince’s deputy private secretary.
WORLD
Huron Daily Tribune

New virus variant emerges in Africa, stokes worldwide fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. Medical experts, including the World Health Organization,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Europe rushes to bolster virus defences as South Africa detects new strain

Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic. In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic. Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China. "This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Charles Will Have a "Slight Issue" With "Competition" as Their Roles Evolve, Expert Says

The Queen is 95 years old, and as such, people are starting to think about what the British monarchy will look like once she passes away. For royal biographer Penny Junor, the relationship between heir apparent Prince Charles and his first-born son Prince William has the potential to be slightly fraught as they adjust to their new roles now and in the future—especially since William is so much more popular with the public than his father.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy