Biloxi, MS

Gloster man dies a week after being shot by Biloxi police officer

By Rachel Hernandez
 7 days ago

BILOXI, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Gloster man died a week after being shot by a Biloxi police officer on November 13, 2021.

The Sun Herald reported that Isaac Bell, 41, was pronounced dead on Thursday, November 18 at Merit Health.

Biloxi schools increase security after another weapon found

According to the newspaper, Bell was shot after Biloxi police responded to a report of a man threatening people with a knife in a parking lot near Edgewater Mall around 2:30 p.m. on November 13.

Captain Milton Houseman said a struggle began between Bell and an officer after Bell ran into an apartment complex courtyard. A gun was fired. Both Bell and the officer were taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the shooting. The case will be brought to a grand jury to determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

