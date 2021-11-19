‘Dopesick’ Star Rosario Dawson Grateful for the Show’s Human Depiction of the Opioid Crisis

Hulu’s limited series Dopesick takes a look at the opioid crisis in the U.S. from various points of view: from Purdue Pharma, the company owned by the Sackler family, which pushed OxyContin onto the general public while hiding its highly addictive nature; the doctors who prescribed the pill to their patients, who believed it to be a miracle drug; and the government officials who tried, in vain, to curb its distribution and prevent its widespread abuse.

For Rosario Dawson , who plays the fictionalized DEA agent Bridget Meyer, Dopesick was the chance to portray a character who used her power to fight for a cause — even if that fight consumes her life. Dawson spoke to THR about the humanity depicted in Dopesick — both good and bad — and why the show is one of the projects of which she’s the most proud.

What was your understanding of the opioid crisis and Purdue Pharma before Dopesick ?

As for the Sackler part of it, I’d actually heard about it on the radio, [a segment] about the activists that were going into [The Metropolitan Museum of Art] and throwing out prescription papers and bottles, trying to shut down the Sackler Wing. I hadn’t realized that a private family owned Purdue and was behind OxyContin. That’s why interviews like this make me happy because I know it continues to spread the word in a really critical way.

Almost everybody in the cast and crew had a very personal connection to this, and I was definitely one of them. I have a family member who is no longer with us. He became addicted after being prescribed OxyContin and became a heroin addict. It broke up his marriage and made it so he wasn’t there for his children. I have another family member — same sort of story, but he’s still with us, luckily, and he’s been watching Dopesick religiously. He was the first person to text me when it came out, and every Wednesday, when the new episodes drop, he lets me know what he thinks about it. It’s definitely one of the projects that I feel the most grateful and proud to be a part of.

What kind of preparation did you do once you signed on to play Bridget Meyer? Were you in contact with anyone at the DEA?

[Creator] Danny Strong was the biggest resource because he’s [interviewed so many people], including some of the people that my character was based on. Some folks didn’t want to be a part of the project, vehemently so, because they were so burned by [the opioid crisis], which I thought was very telling. I felt like my character, being a composite of multiple people, was representing something very specific that was even kind of at odds within the DEA. Bridget is someone who was going after [Purdue] really early on before a lot of other folks were tuned into it. She continued to butt her head against the machine that was preventing her from being able to do the things that she knew could save lives. [She has an] inability to communicate very well because she was such a hardliner — she does not have that gift of gab to connect with people and get more support internally. I leaned into her being a lone wolf in her fight. I had long and wonderful conversations with Danny, who did an incredible job of putting so much information into these eight episodes and layering it in a way that helps you to move through the story and get a lot of critical information. It’s not melodramatic or preachy — it just feels raw and clear so that your outrage could be natural.

The show dismantles the idea of the addict as villain — a major narrative of the war on drugs campaign in the ’80s and ’90s. It humanizes those addicted to OxyContin in ways we haven’t seen.

We always encounter the addict after the fact, right? It’s really easy to point at someone who is being [shifty] and grimy. It seems like we always want to create the degenerate as opposed to having any sympathy or empathy for the human journey and how vulnerable we all are to so many different forces outside of ourselves — including unbridled, vicious capitalism. I really am so grateful not only to Danny and Beth [Macy, who wrote the book on which Dopesick is based] but also to Hulu for putting the show out there. When you really look at the information, there’s no major counternarrative to what Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers have been putting out there for years.

The failed war on drugs specifically targeted Black and brown communities, to ostracize and demonize them as the culprit when, again, it was unbridled, unregulated capitalism. I mean, the DEA was created because of that. It was a policy and narrative that completely shifted how our government works, how so many different ways our society is balanced and the systemic problems that exist within it as it was created. We never really get a chance to look at it from this perspective.

Was your character being a composite less pressure than if there were a real Bridget Meyer out there you were representing onscreen?

I might have gotten a little bit more into the nitty-gritty of how to impersonate someone. Instead, I got to lean into what was needed to be understood through Bridget’s journey. And it’s been powerful to see the response to her — people really want to hear someone call out these motherfuckers.

When I first encountered the relationship narrative in Bridget’s storyline, there was definitely a part of me that was [worried she’d be a stereotype]: the tough, working woman with the family that’s falling apart because she’s not paying attention [to her husband]. But it got so much richer than I could have imagined — so many people have a personal stake in this crisis without [having ever taking OxyContin]. It was important to be able to embody that.

As you say, she’s the closest the audience has to shouting at the Sacklers themselves, but she also shows how bureaucracy — much like the debate in progressive circles about the “right way to exact change” — is an obstacle to fixing such a large problem.

I’ve been watching the show every week. It’s so personal for me, but also as an audience member, it feels juicy and necessary. It’s cathartic to watch her grow in power and influence and use those resources for the greater good. She keeps getting to this position where she can call certain shots, [but she] doesn’t get full power and full reign. She doesn’t win every battle, but she makes some really strategic moves and is capable of doing so because she is a really capable person — even if she is hard to work with. I love that she stays true to her morals and ethics. We all think, “If I were in that position, this is what I would do.” And then people get into those positions [of power], and nothing happens. We need a champion sort of archetype. When you watch this, it’s easy to be cynical, but it’s important to know that these characters are based on very real people. And they are really good people [who] have given me hope.

There’s a moment of levity in episode seven when Bridget meets Rudy Giuliani, whom she admires — that is until he tells her not to pursue the Purdue case because he’s working for the Sacklers.

I mean, I’m not a Giuliani fan, so that was challenging. ( Laughs .) I loved that scene because it has humor to it, but it’s also devastating. Another funny moment, which is also true, is when [FBI director] James Comey literally thought [the U.S. attorney was] going after Perdue Chicken. This entire investigation was almost thrown out because Comey thought it was Perdue Chicken! When you see that, you realize that these are just people, right? They’re just normal, regular people who somehow get this opportunity to make a difference, and they don’t show up in the way they need to. Every single one of us has a choice we can make. What’s more important? Our retirement money or stopping a criminal company from getting away with murder? Those hard choices are what define us as human beings.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .