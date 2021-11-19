ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

PHOTOS: Crews battle fire in Nitro

By Amanda Barren
 7 days ago

UPDATE (2:39 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19): The fire was marked under control at around 2:10 p.m. According to the Nitro Fire Department, one person was in the house at the time, but they got out safely. The house is said to be a total loss.

Nitro, St. Albans, Tyler Mountain and Teays Valley Fire Departments responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Nitro.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR816_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRXc9_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGdRf_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATvEP_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JER9_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Gnh8_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYsvx_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcwQ9_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTve0_0d21kyyB00
    Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

The fire broke out along 33rd street shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WOWK that no injuries are being reported at this time.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

