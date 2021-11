Kristen Stewart reflected on how she and ex Robert Pattinson were ‘young and stupid’ while starring together on ‘Twilight,’ which shot them to worldwide fame. Kristen Stewart had all good things to say about ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson in a new interview, during which she reflected on their casting process for Twilight. Kristen, 31, revealed to The New Yorker that Robert, 35, was ultimately chosen to play Edward Cullen opposite Kristen’s Bella Swann in the film franchise after director Catherine Hardwicke had actors read the scripts and make out with Kristen. “It was so clear who worked,” the Spencer star said. “I was literally just, like..,” Kristen added, before mimicking a swoon to the interviewer. Like we said, Kristen has all positive feelings about her famous ex!

