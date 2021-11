Attention, Winnipeg Blue Bombers fans: if you have been so tempted, please unclench your fists and slowly step away from the panic button. Look, the easy and natural thing to do here in the wake of the second loss of the season against 11 wins is to overreact. And based on some of the narrative that came alive during Saturday afternoon’s 28-14 loss to the Alouettes in Montreal, a few of the club’s faithful had quickly dropped the pennants and pom-poms and were spitting venom after an admittedly sloppy performance by the visitors.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO