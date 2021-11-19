Prince Charles ends first tour since start of pandemic
Midland Daily News
7 days ago
CAIRO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, on Friday concluded their first foreign tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a four-day trip that took them to Jordan and Egypt and was meant to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss ways to combat climate change with...
Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Britain’s Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006. Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had a surprising royal escort on her first day on tour in Jordan. Camilla and Prince Charles touched down in Jordan on Tuesday for their first official overseas trip since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The couple was greeted at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman by Jordan's King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein.
It’s official: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are back on the road. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall just landed in Amman to kick-start their royal tour of Egypt and Jordan. The couple revealed the exciting news in an Instagram video featuring their plane landing followed...
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have dipped their fingers into the holy waters of the Jordan, in a moment of reflection at the site where Christians believe Jesus was baptised. Later this week, they will fly home to Britain with a “few dozen” bottles of the water...
Prince Charles is flying "five or six dozen bottles" of Holy water taken from the River Jordan back to the UK for royal baptisms. The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were given the opportunity to dip their fingers in the water where Jesus was baptized as they embarked on their whirlwind tour to the Middle East.
He is known to be a keen painter – but Prince Charles didn’t have time to crack out his own watercolours on his tour of the Middle East last week. Instead, he travelled with an official artist, Tim Scott Bolton, who captured the historic sights they encountered. The 74-year-old will...
CAIRO — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for the first time in 15 years, hoping to promote tolerance and cement bilateral ties. The visit is part of the royal couple’s first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is also their...
Governments across Europe rushed on Friday to bolster their defences against a fresh coronavirus spike, as South Africa announced it had detected a new Covid-19 strain that scientists fear could torpedo efforts to beat the pandemic.
In recent weeks the continent has been in the throes of surging cases and violent riots, wrestling with booster programmes and dramatic lockdowns to stem the tide as its death toll surpassed 1.5 million and it once again became the global epicentre of an unceasing pandemic.
Scientists are now racing to understand the impact of the new, heavily mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta, which brought the world back to its knees a year after the virus first surfaced in central China.
"This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is under way to learn more about its transmissibility, severity and vaccine-susceptibility," Britain's health agency chief Jennie Harries said in a statement.
