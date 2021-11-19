ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto Says to Release the Ayer Cut

By Russ Burlingame
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of times in recent months, Suicide Squad director David Ayer took to social media to share Joker-centric behind-the-scenes photos from the film. Ayer has repeatedly praised actor Jared Leto's much-maligned take on The Joker, who had a much bigger role in the original cut of Suicide Squad. The relationship...

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
Suicide Squad director David Ayer shares even creepier alternative look at Jared Leto's Joker

Suicide Squad director David Ayer has released a new look at Jared Leto as the Joker. In a picture posted to the director's Instagram Story, Leto's Clown Prince of Crime has drawn on eyebrows (appeared to be made up of "HA HA HA"s) and a wide smile inked onto his face. There's also no "Damaged" tattoo on his forehead. The image appears to be an early screen test before they finalized Joker's look in the final movie. Check out the photo below.
Jared Leto Talks His Intense ‘House of Gucci’ Transformation: “I Was Sad to See Paolo Go”

“Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” Since taking the internet by storm, the phrase lit up a LED sign at the end of the red carpet for House of Gucci’s Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, where the team behind Ridley Scott’s biographical crime drama continued a worldwide tour in promotion of the film at the newly opened Academy Museum.  Set in the late 1980s, House of Gucci follows the murderous romance between Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, when Reggiani marries into the dynastic Italian luxury label. Her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of...
Jared Leto believes now is the best time of his career

Jared Leto believes he is having the best time of his career. The 49-year-old star features in Sir Ridley Scott's new crime drama 'House of Gucci' and is set to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Morbius', and he feels that it is his most fruitful period as an actor.
Brian Ayer presents a substitute version of sober Joker Jared Leto for Committing suicide Team

Nobody has to, but Donald Ayer still wants to talk sober boy Committing suicide Team on the Internet. The filmmaker keeps on bringing up the subject at regular intervals, no doubt in the hope of finally validating the editing that was originally planned before the interferences of Charles Roven and by Warner Bros. , fawn Zack Snyder . But, surprisingly, the method does not work – one even has the impression that the more John Ayer opens the records, the more the general public realizes that the project was perhaps To be screwed from the start. A bit like a guy would have screwed up an attempt at a valve that, and would try to convince the open public that “no but it’s because I didn’t put the part where the guy shits on it, wait, you’ll see it is better. “
Jared Leto Wants Warner Bros

Jared Leto has spoken — he says he thinks it’s time that Warner Bros. release David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad.”. “Absolutely! Why not?” the actor, who played the Joker in the 2016 film, told Variety‘s Marc Malkin on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of “House of Gucci” at the Academy Museum. “Why wouldn’t they? Why wouldn’t they? I mean, that’s what streaming’s for, right?”
Jared Leto Endorses The Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’ Premiering On HBO Max

Following the win of finally receiving Zack Snyder’s The Snyder Cut of “Justice League” on HBO Max, DC Comics fans have been calling for The Ayer Cut of “Suicide Squad” to be released. ‘Squad’ director David Ayer has stated on multiple occasions that the theatrically released version of “Suicide Squad” was not his original version and has teased the existence of another cut several times, including a much more prominent role for Jared Leto‘s Joker.
Actors Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons talk new movie 'House of Gucci'

CHICAGO - An incredible collection of Oscar-winning talent makeup the cast of Ridley Scott’s new drama ‘House of Gucci,’ set to hit theaters next week. One of the most talked-about performances in the film belongs to Oscar-winner Jared Leto, who is virtually unrecognizable as Paulo Gucci, buried under layers of makeup.
Jared Leto is the Cover Star of L’Uomo Vogue December 2021 Issue

House of Gucci star Jared Leto takes the cover story of L’Uomo Vogue Magazine‘s December 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. In charge of styling was Tom Eerebout, with set design from Jean-Michel Bertin, and production by Simon Malivindi. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Anthony Turner, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander, and manicurist Anatole Rainey.
Jared Leto Is Totally Unrecognizable In House Of Gucci, To The Point Where He Even Had Al Pacino Weirded Out

Jared Leto is well known for his versatile filmography and his penchant for disappearing into his roles. He’s taken his commitment to a performance to some pretty big extremes, sometimes to the point of controversy. And in his most recent film, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, he apparently did such a good job embodying his character that it weirded out his co-star, Al Pacino.
‘House of Gucci’ Review: This Whole Movie Should Be Pitched at Jared Leto’s Level

I’m sure somewhere in House of Gucci, there’s a serious story about ambition and how the concept of a “family business” is an oxymoron, but then Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci opens his mouth and out comes an accent that can only be described as “Italian” in the same way Olive Garden is “Italian” and you can’t help but cackle. For those who enjoy the “Rich people are ridiculous” genre of shows like Arrested Development and Succession, there’s plenty to love with House of Gucci, but it sometimes seems like director Ridley Scott still wants to play his story straight. Those are the moments when all the air goes out of the movie because the characters are so broadly drawn that their motivations feel one-dimensional at best and completely absent at worst. But when you’ve got Lady Gaga and Jared Leto trying to outdo each other’s Italian accents as their characters battle for dominance over the Gucci empire, then you’re really cooking.
Jared Leto says Thirty Seconds To Mars have written 200 new songs

Jared Leto has revealed that Thirty Seconds To Mars have written around 200 tracks for their upcoming new album. The musician/actor was speaking to NME about Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, which he stars in as Paolo Gucci alongside Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani), Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and more. Discussing...
