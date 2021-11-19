Purple Heart recipient earns Lifetime Volunteerism Award

Recipients of the Essex County Veteran of the Year awards, Nov. 9, 2021Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. “Throughout our country’s history, brave men and women have put their lives on hold to serve in the US Armed Forces at home and abroad. Our Essex County Veterans Memorial Park was created to provide our veterans with a place to find serenity and comfort and provide a constant reminder to the public about their contributions and sacrifices. We are proud to stand with our veterans at this important occasion, give them our respect and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery. Our honorees this year demonstrate their commitment to public service by working as County employees and helping us continue putting Essex County first.” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO