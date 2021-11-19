ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Purple Heart recipient earns Lifetime Volunteerism Award

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard "Dick" Benson is the recipient of the 2021 Robert B. Dornfried Sr. Lifetime Volunteerism Award. A news release announcing the recognition states, “Dick is a Viet Nam veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He has dedicated his life to helping others; particularly veterans and their spouses.”. The longtime...

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Lost Purple Heart Reunited With Vt. Family

This Veterans Day, a group of vets and their supporters in Vermont's Addison County celebrated victory in a very special mission. American Legion Post 19 in Bristol was key to solving a mystery of sorts, reconnecting a nearby family with a priceless military artifact that had been lost — after a long and twisting journey.
VERMONT STATE
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Orange Heart medal recipients recognized on Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, several former military service veterans, family members, and local officials met at Springfield Memorial Gardens for a ceremony to honor service veterans and recipients of the Orange Heart medal. Formed as a collaborative effort between the Orange Heart Medal Foundation and Lights Chapel Baptist Church, the ceremony...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
koxe.com

Purple Heart recipient Capt. Paul Wade honored by Museum of History

Following a 52-year wait, Capt. Paul Wade received his Purple Heart. While serving as a helicopter pilot, Wade was assigned to the 191st Boomerangs supporting the U.S. Army’s 9th Division, Navy Seals, and multiple ARVN units. He was shot down a total of seven times during his two tours in Vietnam. On Sept. 6, 1969, he was shot down three times in one day and sustained injuries. He received the “V” device for this action, and on Oct. 14 he received a Purple Heart.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purple Heart#East Berlin#Charter Review Commission#Police Commission#Veterans Committee#The Wilcox Cemetery#Berlin Little League#Vfw#Lions Club#Korean
championnewspapers.com

Chino’s Purple Heart Proclamation

The City of Chino was proclaimed as a Purple Heart City during the Nov. 2 city council meeting. Pictured from left to right are Don Avila (Commander of American Legion Post 299), Mayor Eunice Ulloa, Pete Garcia (Purple Heart Recipient), and Dennis Murillo (Commander of VFW Post 11546).
CHINO, CA
WITN

New Purple Heart Memorial at Lejeune Memorial Gardens

March from Maysville to New Bern raises awareness of Veteran suicide. A 22-mile march with active-duty Marines, Veterans, and civilians to bring awareness to Veteran suicide rates took place on Veterans day from Maysville to New Bern. Washington native who refused to give up bus seat could receive Congressional Gold...
GREENVILLE, NC
Daily Freeman

Designs unveiled for 2022 Purple Heart coins

The U.S. Mint and National Purple Heart Honor Mission have unveiled the designs for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor commemorative coins. The designs, which were made public on Thursday, Veterans Day, will be featured on a gold $5 coin, a silver dollar and a half-dollar coin. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Carolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex Now

Recipients of Essex County Veteran of the Year Award Honored

Recipients of the Essex County Veteran of the Year awards, Nov. 9, 2021Office of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. “Throughout our country’s history, brave men and women have put their lives on hold to serve in the US Armed Forces at home and abroad. Our Essex County Veterans Memorial Park was created to provide our veterans with a place to find serenity and comfort and provide a constant reminder to the public about their contributions and sacrifices. We are proud to stand with our veterans at this important occasion, give them our respect and thank them for representing our country with valor and bravery. Our honorees this year demonstrate their commitment to public service by working as County employees and helping us continue putting Essex County first.” ~ Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Army
Sun-Gazette

Muncy Rotary honors award recipients

Muncy Rotary Club recently celebrated the younger and older lives its members change and improve throughout the nation and internationally. “Rotary Foundation belongs to each of us,” said Kelly Wike, a guest Rotarian and speaker for the evening. The donation of dollars by Rotary Club members saves and changes lives,...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Susquehanna County honors Purple Heart recipients

MONTROSE, Pa. — Back in 2019, Susquehanna County officials were able to officially declare the county a Purple Heart County. The designation is to honor and remember military personnel from the area, wounded or killed in combat with hostile forces. The Susquehanna County veteran's affairs office has worked with the...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
The Voice

Kathleen Crisci 2021 Volunteer Service Award recipient

Senior Services Associates, Inc. is proud to announce AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Kathleen Crisci, of Sandwich, was recently nominated and received the 2021 Illinois Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. Kathleen Crisci moved to Sandwich after she retired from Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove, a northwest suburb of Chicago. Soon she...
CHICAGO, IL
The Dickinson Press

Shirley Dukart honored with philanthropic award for volunteerism

As part of its Nov. 15 National Philanthropy Day celebration, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northern Plains Chapter awarded Shirley K. Dukart, of Dickinson, with the Outstanding Volunteer Award. Dukart has donated lead and major gifts for many major projects in Dickinson, according to a press release. She's a long...
DICKINSON, ND
santaclaritamagazine.com

Santa Clarita Student Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award Alice Xie is the First Gold Award Recipient for the Santa Clarita Community!

The City of Santa Clarita is proud to announce our community’s first Gold Award recipient of the President’s Volunteer Service Award. This honor was given to 15-year-old Alice Xie of West Ranch High School for volunteer efforts completed this year. Alice’s Gold Award comes as a result of over 100...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
morriscountynj.gov

WWII Purple Heart Returns Home to Morris County

Purple Hearts Reunited Delivers Medal of Morristown Soldier to Local American Legion. Purple Hearts Reunited delivered the long-lost Purple Heart of a WWII Morris County soldier to the American Legion Post 59 of Morristown today in a special ceremony hosted by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners in Morristown.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Sand Mountain Reporter

HOLSONBACK: Daddy’s Purple Heart

This is an opinion piece. When I was growing up, I often sat on the arm of my dad’s chair and begged him to tell me the story of how he hurt his hand….he was missing the first finger on his left hand and three other fingers were severely deformed. His vague response was the same one he had told my older brother and sisters before me. “It happened in the War,” he always said.
MILITARY
newjerseyhills.com

Lost Purple Heart returned for Morristown soldier

MORRISTOWN – Purple Hearts Reunited delivered the long-lost Purple Heart of a World War II Morristown soldier to the American Legion Post 59 of Morristown on Friday, Nov. 12 in a special ceremony hosted by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners in Morristown. “Thank you for letting us bring...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
KFOR

Brownwood Vietnam veteran receives Purple Heart on Veterans Day

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Patriotism is on display across the Big Country, as the City of Brownwood paid tribute to its veterans, with the overwhelming show of support making an emotional impact on several of them. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, who spent years without recognition from the country divided over the controversial conflict, received an award for his service.  At the Central Texas Veterans […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
863
Followers
6K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy