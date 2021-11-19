ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

North Carolina unemployment rate drops to 4.1% in October

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s jobless rate fell further in October to 4.1%, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the overall number of people employed kept growing.

The seasonally adjusted rate compares to a revised September rate of 4.3%.

The number of people employed in the state grew in October by 11,000 to well over 4.82 million, the department’s news release said.

Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment, calculated separately through monthly worksite surveys, actually rose by over 31,000 workers to 4.55 million. Jobs filled in the leisure and hospitality services industry surged by 12,800 to 473,500, according to survey data.

The September rate had been calculated last month at 4.2%, but the slight uptick with the revised rate means an 11-month streak of falling rates has ended.

Still, North Carolina hasn’t logged a rising monthly unemployment rate since September 2020. The rate reached as high as 13.5% during the peak of COVID-19 lockdown and commerce restrictions in spring 2020.

The national unemployment rate for October was 4.6%

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FirstEnergy planing West Virginia solar energy project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — FirstEnergy Corp. has applied to build five solar energy projects throughout its West Virginia service territory. The Akron, Ohio based utility company estimates that the projects, if approved by West Virginia regulators, would generate 50 megawatts of power, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The plans comply with...
CHARLESTON, WV
Arizona Mirror

Arizona jobless rate continues steady decline, workforce keeps growing

WASHINGTON – Arizona’s unemployment rate continued its steady decline in October, falling to 5.2%, down a full percentage point from just two months earlier and almost one-third of the state’s pandemic high, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It was the fourth straight month of a falling jobless rate for the state, […] The post Arizona jobless rate continues steady decline, workforce keeps growing appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
accesswdun.com

GDOL: Gainesville unemployment rate unchanged in October

The unemployment rate for the Gainesville metro held steady in October at 1.7%. In October 2020, the rate was 3.5%. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in his monthly report, which was released Thursday morning, the labor force, the number of employed Georgians, and jobs were at an all-time high in the month of October.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
county10.com

Fremont County unemployment rate decreased in October

(Fremont County, WY) – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported earlier this week that Fremont County’s unemployment rate dropped from 2.8% in September to 2.5% in October. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.5% in September to 4.1% in October. The...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Ap
Eureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County unemployment rate improves to 4.8% in October

The Humboldt County unemployment rate improved slightly to 4.8% in October, according to preliminary numbers released by the Employment Development Department on Friday. Local labor market analyst Randy Weaver takes it as a bit of “good news.”. “The best news is that the labor force from comparing this October to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The American City With The Smallest Income Gap

No effort to change the income gap has worked. Most recently, some members of Congress wanted a special tax on America’s 700 billionaire families. (No one can be sure that is the right number.) That failed. Nevertheless, new legislation is likely to raise taxes on those who make $400,000 a year or more. Even a […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Associated Press

Lawsuits claim companies are misusing Hawaii brand

HONOLULU (AP) — A food distributor in Hawaii has filed a federal lawsuit against a dairy company because milk from the mainland is allegedly being sold under a name that advertises local ties. The lawsuit filed by Hawaii Foodservice Alliance claims Meadow Gold Dairies is selling milk from California alongside...
Idaho8.com

A key measure of inflation rose to a 31-year high in October

US price surges eased in the third quarter of the year. But they climbed to a more than 30-year high in October — showing the pandemic price hikes are clearly not behind us yet. A deluge of economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday highlights how the pandemic economy is...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Industry with The Most Job Openings

The number of unfilled jobs in America is extremely high. One reason is that people are quitting their jobs at record levels. That figure hit 4.4 million in September. And the figures are amazing high in some states. In Hawaii, 7.1% of the working population quit jobs two months ago. The jobs situation is much […]
ECONOMY
Fox 46 Charlotte

15.3 percent of households in North Carolina receive food stamps

(STACKER) – Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 […]
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy