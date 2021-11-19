ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burin Gold set for $6.9 million IPO

By Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurin Gold Corp. said Friday it expects to raise $6.9 million from an initial public offering. It said the shares will be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 22, 2021. Burin Gold is a junior exploration company with a focus on the exploration and development...

