Burin Gold set for $6.9 million IPO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson' or the 'Company') (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (PINKSHEETS: MWSNF) is pleased to announce that as a result of an internal strategic review of its asset portfolio, the Company has decided the optimal pathway to maximize shareholder value is to spin out its Australian assets into a new entity, Southern Cross Gold Pty Ltd. ('Southern Cross') via an Initial Public Offering ('IPO') for admission to the official list of ASX Limited ('ASX' or 'Australian Stock Exchange'), which will allow the Company to focus on the development of its 100% owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and to expand its operations in that region (the 'Spinout').

