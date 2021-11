The Shore Conference has released its division alignment for the 2022 season and there are some significant changes to the seven divisions. The first major change is going from eight divisions down to seven. The 2021 season had eight divisions with either five or six teams. The National Division has been eliminated and the new divisions each have six teams in them. Mater Dei Prep, which shuttered its varsity program before this season, is not aligned in any division.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO