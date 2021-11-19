ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams Joins Calls To Find Missing Tennis Player

By Autumn Hawkins
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerena Williams is the latest celebrity to speak out about the missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. “I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated...

Serena Williams
Daily Mail

Where is Peng Shuai? Serena Williams and World Tennis Association demand answers from China over missing star's safety as state media releases 'fake' proof of life email two weeks after she accused politician of rape

There are growing concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who vanished two weeks ago after accusing a retired politician of rape and has not been heard from since, aside from in an email presented by state media that the World Tennis Association says is fake.
TENNIS
NBC News

Serena Williams latest tennis great to ask: Where is Peng Shuai?

Serena Williams said Thursday she's "devastated and shocked" about the continued public absence of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, adding her powerful voice to a growing international outcry. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has been gaining steam in recent days, with former women's No. 1 Naomi Osaka and current men's No. 1...
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Shares Message On Peng Shuai Situation

Earlier this week, the sporting world was shocked to learn that Peng Shuai, a top-ranked Chinese tennis player, is missing. Peng, 35, has reportedly not been seen in public since she accused retired vice premier Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into a sexual relationship after a meeting at his home. In a since-deleted post on social media outlet Weibo on Nov. 2, she alleged that after that night, Zhang coerced her into a secretive affair.
TENNIS
buffalonynews.net

Calls increase for proof of whereabouts of Chinese tennis player

The mystery as to the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai continued Saturday, despite the emergence of photos that show her smiling and cuddling with a cat. Peng, a two-time Grand Slam champion in doubles play, hasn't been seen in more than two weeks since she accused a former government official of a sexual assault that occurred about three years ago.
