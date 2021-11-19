Serena Williams Joins Calls To Find Missing Tennis Player

For Serena Williams, fashion and tennis go hand in hand. The professional athlete-turned-fashion designer is known for killing it on the red carpet and for pushing boundaries when it comes to activewear on the court. In honor of the Nov. 19, 2021, debut of "King Richard" — the biographical film about her humble beginnings with sister Venus Williams and their coach, dad Richard Williams — Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how the GOAT's sense of style has evolved along with her career, starting with this proof that she's always "served" up adorable ensembles… In 1992, the young athlete, who was about 11 at the time, showed off her impressive swing in matching separates featuring a Southwestern-inspired print. Too cute!

