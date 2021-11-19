ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles injury updates: Latest on Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Derek Barnett before matchup vs. Saints

By Mike Kaye
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles are monitoring the injuries of three notable players entering Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Tight end Dallas Goedert (concussion), defensive end Derek Barnett (neck) and running back Miles Sanders (ankle/injured reserve) are among the banged-up players in the Eagles’ locker room. However, during...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles, Dallas Goedert News

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a major contract extension with fourth-year tight end Dallas Goedert. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $57 million with $35 million guaranteed, making him the third highest-earning tight end behind George Kittle and Travis Kelce with an average annual salary of $14.25 million.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Lincoln Financial Field
NOLA.com

Peyton Manning explains why he's no longer a Saints fan. 'It hurts a little.'

Peyton and Eli Manning often like to get in jabs at each other during their Monday Night Football ManningCast, and the Giants-Buccaneers game was no different. Eli playfully took Peyton to task for his lack of loyalty when it comes to his NFL allegiances during an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mark Ingram News

Saints fans got some tough news regarding running back Mark Ingram, among others, on Tuesday. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran RB did not participate in practice after initially being listed as “limited.”. Multiple NFL media outlets also shared the news. Ingram reportedly banged up his knee some time in...
NFL
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles designate Miles Sanders for return from IR

The Eagles have posted some big rushing numbers in the last three weeks and they’ve done it without the help of running back Miles Sanders. Sanders is on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, but he’s starting the process of returning to the active roster on Wednesday. The Eagles announced that they have designated Sanders for return from injured reserve.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Dallas Goedert ruled out with head injury in Eagles vs. Broncos

Just over 10 minutes into the Eagles vs. Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, tight end Dallas Goedert took a HUGE hit to the head by Justin Simmons on a 24-yard play. It’s no surprise that Goedert left the field and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Eagles should stick with Miles Sanders

Prior to Sanders going down the team was hardly running the ball. Once they committed to the run, Sanders was sidelined with an ankle injury, and the offense leaned heavily on Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. The results have been outstanding.
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles Notebook: Nick Sirianni doesn’t question hit on Dallas Goedert

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was on his way to having a big game Sunday, just as anticipated when he took a shot to the head. Goedert exited with a head injury and on Monday found himself in the concussion protocol. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reviewed the hit. Thoroughly,...
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
172K+
Followers
83K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy