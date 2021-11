SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2021 / Modular Medical, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQB:MODD), a development-stage insulin pump company focused on providing insulin delivery without complexity to increase pump adoption and reduce the burden of diabetes care for clinicians and individuals living with diabetes, today announced a 'reverse split' of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-3. The Company's common stock will begin trading on a post-split basis on Monday, November 29, 2021 under the trading symbol 'MODDD.' The 'D' will be removed within 20 business days from the effective date of the reverse split, and the symbol will revert to 'MODD.' In connection with the reverse split, the CUSIP number of the Company's common stock will change to 60785L207.

