Before starting my own practice over two and a half years ago, I worked at several law firms. Some of the firms were doing well financially, others struggled either because of lack of work, administrative issues, or both. Working at a large law firm that is struggling financially can be a weird experience, both because of the pressure that finances place on firm employees and because the experiences of attorneys and staff at such firms are different than at other shops.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO