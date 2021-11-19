ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion giant PVH to close factory; Ethiopia blames U.S. sanctions

By Thomson Reuters
 7 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Global fashion giant PVH Corp. is closing a manufacturing facility in Ethiopia, the company told Reuters on Friday, two weeks after the African country lost duty-free access to the United States over the ongoing conflict in Tigray. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said the closure showed...

Delta, United not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said on Friday they do not plan any changes to their South Africa-U.S. routes after the White House said it plans to impose new travel curbs on southern Africa starting Monday amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Delta and United...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Blinken calls for urgent negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. "Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasised the need to...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

The United States, Brazil, Canada, and Saudi Arabia became the latest countries Friday to restrict travel from southern Africa, where a new Covid strain labelled a "variant of concern" has been discovered in a potentially heavy blow to the world's efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization said the new variant is more infectious than the dominant, highly transmissible Delta strain, and renamed this B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 as Omicron. It has reached Europe with one confirmed case in Belgium after being found in South Africa, Botswana and then in Hong Kong. Anxious tourists in Johannesburg rushed to the airport to catch a last flight out as nations across the globe started shutting their doors, while many worried the new variant could be more resistant to vaccines.
WORLD
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
