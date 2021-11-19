ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album review: Adele’s ‘30’ has more to offer than dazzling sadness

By Chris Richards, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumbers are easier to understand than music, so when we try to explain the magnificence of Adele, we tend to bombard each other with digits. She’s expected to sell this many copies within that many days; her previous album held this chart position for that many weeks; and when this many...

www.adn.com

Idaho8.com

Adele’s ’30’: What the reviews say

The reviews are in on Adele’s new album titled “30” and it looks like fans aren’t the only ones in love with her. “’30’ Is the Best Adele Album Yet” reads the headline from Rolling Stone’s five out five stars review. “Adele has never sounded more ferocious than she does...
CELEBRITIES
musicinminnesota.com

Adele’s New Album: 30 – How We Got Here

Three days after its release, Adele’s fourth studio album, 30, is considered one of 2021’s best-selling albums. The record was so anticipated, Sony Music reportedly ordered around half a million vinyl copies, putting vinyl production on delay for other artists. For some, this comes as no surprise, as the English...
MUSIC
chargervoice.com

Adele’s comeback includes an album, a performance, and a proposal

It seems that optimism and new beginnings has gathered its way across the crowd as a couple gets engaged at an Adele CBS concert special. Part-way through the performance Adele stopped the show, slipping into the shadows and disappearing. The crowd was quiet, confused as to why the singer had suddenly stopped in the middle of one of her first live shows in six years. Just then, Quentin Brunson brought his blindfolded girlfriend, Ashleigh Mann, on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Adele’s ’30’ Is Her Emotionally Rawest, Riskiest and Best Record: Album Review

Back in the teletype days, “-30-” was the mark reporters used to denote the end of a story. That Adele has named her fourth album “30” is coincidence, since she draws her LP titles from her age when most of the songs were written. Still, the antiquated coinage is sort of fitting anyway for an album that’s like a long exhalation that’s saying IT … IS … FINISHED, to borrow a favorite phrase of writers, messiahs and divorcees everywhere.
MUSIC
Person
Adele
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Music Week

30 love: Adele's album energises the industry - Sony, HMV, ERA & more share great expectations

The critical verdict is in for Adele’s comeback album 30. Now it’s the commercial result that we’re waiting for as Columbia releases the album - Adele’s first in six years - on Friday (November 19). The lead single Easy On Me has already made a big impression on DSPs and radio, so there are expectations for huge numbers for 30 - although it's a record that’s being released into a completely different market (based on consumption) to its predecessor.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele releases 30: Reviews, reactions and revelations from the singer’s new album

Adele has released her longawaited, eagerly anticipated album 30. Fans all around the world are reacting to the British artist’s fourth record, which includes her hit single “Easy on Me”.Reviews for the album went live earlier this week, with critics praising the “immediacy” to her lyrics, along with her vocal prowess. “Earlier songs spoke in platitudes and broad strokes,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent observed. “They projected human emotions onto the natural world – a shallow valley, a shelter in the rain, the river running nearby where she grew up. But the singer of 30 is more literal. Adele unmediated. Adele unfiltered. Adele opening her Notes app at 3am mid-anxiety attack and jotting down whatever comes to mind.”In a recent interview, Adele responded to fans who said the new music was “too similar” to her previous work, questioning: “Why would I shake up my sound?”Read more:What the fans are saying about Adele’s new album, and what the critics thinkAdele shares voicenotes to son where she attempts to help him understand her divorce from Simon KoneckiThe Independent’s review of Adele’s new album 30Adele ‘hurt’ that people felt ‘let down’ by weight lossThe liveblog is now closed
CELEBRITIES
uatrav.com

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” is so much more than a breakup album

Taylor Swift on Friday released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the highly anticipated re-recording of her fourth studio album, granting Swifties and casual listeners alike the perfect tear-jerking, nostalgic fall soundtrack. Like the 2012 original, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” features a unique blend of genres that sets it apart from Swift’s other albums....
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Covers The Face / Reveals She’s Unlikely to Tour ’30’ Album

Adele may be the biggest selling star on the planet, but that hasn’t halted her promotional hustle on the eve of the release of ’30’ – her first studio album in six years. The ‘Easy On Me’ chart-topper aptly serves face on the cover of The Face magazine, which serves...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

After All That, Adele’s “30” Album Has Sixth Highest Debut for Female Singer in Spotify History

After all that publicity, the Oprah TV show, therapy sessions, pants suits, her kid talking in the middle of a song, all of it, guess what? Adele’s “30” did not break any records yesterday. The album came in sixth among all time global debuts on Spotify for female singers. The “30” album had 60 million streams. A week earlier, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Red” album had 90 million. Indeed, Taylor holds the top 3 spots (see below).
MUSIC
dallassun.com

Oprah Winfrey excited for Adele's comeback album '30'

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele has recently released her comeback album '30', which got her fans swooning all over her once again. Apparently, her new album '30' has been inspired by her marriage and divorce. Now that her new album is out, American talk show host Oprah Winfrey...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Adele’s New Album ‘30’ Is a Masterpiece of Heartbreak and Honesty

We handed Adele the anvil and our consent, even our eagerness: Do your best with it. Wallop us. Pummel our hearts until they shatter. Absolutely ruin us with your music. The new album, released Friday, finds the singer processing the pain of her divorce from her ex-husband. For someone with a reputation for articulating complex and unspeakable emotions through soaring ballads, she’s operating at a new level here. Her voice is both richer and more dexterous than it’s ever been, alternately contorting itself around and booming mightily over lyrics so deep and observant, it’s as if they’ve been exorcised from the depths of her being.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Adele’s “30” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Adele’s new album, “30” was released early Friday morning (November 19) and is already number one on iTunes Album Sales Chart!. Adele’s “30” took over the top spot on the iTunes Album Sales Chart, knocking off Taylor’s version of “Red,” which was at number one for the past week. It’s...
MUSIC
Complex

Here Are the First Week Projections for Adele’s New Album ’30′

Opening week numbers for Adele’s long-awaited fourth studio album album, 30, project the global superstar will deliver the biggest debut of the year. While Adele’s latest feat won’t rival that of its predecessor, 25, which set the all-time opening week record with 3.38 million copies sold, her new LP is expected to debut with 800-850K in equivalent album units (according to Hits Daily Double), earning the singer the biggest opening since Taylor Swift’s 2020 LP folklore. Hits Daily Double also notes that about 500K of total consumption comes from pure sales.
CELEBRITIES
Beta News

Spotify no longer shuffles albums by default because Adele has spoken

Following the release of her latest album, 30, Adele has had a greater impact on Spotify than the artist -- or anyone else -- expected. The new LP has already been streamed millions of times, and this is hardly surprising for Adele's first album in six years. But the singer has also managed to convince Spotify to make a big change to the platform.
MUSIC

