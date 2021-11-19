ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Other in Cycling Class (Exclusive)

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoom! Roasted. Joe Jonas and Niall Horan pulled no punches when they went undercover and hilariously roasted each other in front of an unsuspecting cycling class. The prank is part of the one-hour Netflix comedy special dubbed The Jonas BrothersFamily Roast. In this particular prank, Jonas and Horan disguise themselves with...

www.etonline.com

enstarz.com

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Divorcing? Indian Actress Sets Records Straight With New Post!

Priyanka Chopra accidentally caused split rumors to surface, and she quickly quashed them after going viral. Fans of Nick Jonas seemingly "rejoiced" when Chopra removed her husband's surname from her Twitter and Instagram accounts. Although she also removed "Chopra" and left "Priyanka" as her name, fans still speculated that the two probably split after three years of being married.
wfav951.com

Sophie Turner Roasts The Jonas Brothers In Netflix Special

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast made its debut on Tuesday (Nov. 23rd) and a clip released by Netflix shows that Sophie Turner was eager to mock the brothers’ purity rings. Joe Jonas’s wife said, “Let's talk about the purity rings. For those of you who don't know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you're abstaining from sex before marriage and the Jonas Brothers all had them.”
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.
Footwear News

Sophie Turner Goes Sleek in Louis Vuitton Peter Pan Jumpsuit & Pointy Heels for Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

While Priyanka Chopra chose an elegant gold dress and matching pumps to watch her husband, Nick Jonas, take the hot seat along with his brother Joe and Kevin for the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” sister-in-law Sophie Turner opted for a chic utility-inspired look. The 25-year-old British actress, who is married to Joe, selected a sleeveless dark blue Louis Vuitton Peter Pan collar jumpsuit featuring a zip front with an integrated belt to cinch the waist and a red leather tab detail for a pop of color. The $3,550 look also features a monogrammed canvas zip pull and LV logo patch. Turner,...
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Elle Fanning in The Great, Janet Jackson's 'Nipplegate' & a Jonas Brothers Roast

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of November 19 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
kiss951.com

Sophie Turner Throws Shade At Joe Jonas For Wearing Purity Ring

Sophie Turner nailed the assignment during a comedy roast of her husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers Kevin and Nick for a new Netflix show. The Game of Thrones actress used a raunchy line to slam the pop star siblings for wearing “purity rings” at the height of their musical fame in the late 2000s in a teaser clip for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast released Tuesday (November 23).
E! News

Watch the Jonas Brothers Get Roasted by the Announcer in New Family Roast Promo

Watch: "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" Brings the Humor to Netflix. The turkey isn't the only thing in the hot seat this Thanksgiving. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are bracing themselves for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Nov. 23, hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Kenan Thompson. From Pete Davidson to Niall Horan, there is an extensive list of celebrities roasting the brothers, and from the looks of this E! exclusive clip, even the announcer wants in on the action.
The Independent

Priyanka Chopra mocks Nick Jonas ‘publicity stunt’ wedding accusations during comedy roast

Priyanka Chopra took a swipe at the speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas, during a Netflix roast of him and his brothers, Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast was released to Netflix yesterday (23 November), and included a number of standup comedy skits, plus a musical performance from John Legend.The event was attended by members of the Jonas Brothers’ family, including their dad, several of their famous friends, and special guests.“I wouldn’t wanna be married to anyone else... unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly becomes single,” Chopra said during her turn at the roast.“Since we got married, people...
Hypebae

Sophie Turner Mocks Joe Jonas for His Purity Ring in 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'

Sophie Turner didn’t hold back when it came to poking fun at her husband, Joe Jonas, during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special. The Game of Thrones actor mocked him for his purity ring, which Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were known for wearing during the early years of their careers as a symbol of abstaining from sex before getting married. “Like, I know this is a roast and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” Turner began. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith, this was about principle, this was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”
Stereogum

Anne-Marie, Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, & More Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” For BBC Children In Need

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have teamed up to cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere” for the BBC Children In Need charity. Their version features an all-star backing band including Ed Sheeran, Griff, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, and Yungblud. As the official single of this year’s fundraising campaign, the song will help raise money to support disadvantaged young people across the UK. Watch their performance below.
fangirlish.com

See The Poster For ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

I don’t have the best sense of humor, so the idea of someone roasting me is not high on my priority list. Hell, it sounds like literal hell. But The Jonas Brothers are better than all of us, I guess, because they don’t mind being roasted. At least if they’re going to get roasted, they’re getting a paycheck for it.
Kenosha News.com

Worth Watching: Roasting the Jonas Brothers, ‘New Amsterdam’ Superbug, HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’

Brotherly love is put to the test when Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas subject themselves to a good-natured roast in a comedy special featuring sketches, songs, games—and celebrity appearances by the likes of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jack Whitehall, Lilly Singh and more. Hosting the festivities: SNL’s Kenan Thompson.
