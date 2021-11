DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Audrey Gottschalk has been working as a paraprofessional with the Dubuque Community School District for three years, and she loves her job. ”We are in the room and we just kind of help them thrive,” she said. ”Some students have really bad home lives and then having that person or that group of people that they look forward to coming to see at school, like, ‘I know Miss G is here today and I love seeing her’. They brighten my day and I can brighten their day.”

