Romeo Weems: Out Thursday

Boucher ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 victory over Philadelphia. After almost falling out of the rotation in recent times, Boucher was back at it Thursday, putting up clearly his best line of the season. The Raptors were without both Pascal Siakam (rest) and Khem Birch (knee) and so Bucher was able to spend more time in the lineup. Despite clear fantasy upside, we would need to see Boucher do this when the Raptors are healthy and so making the move to pick him up is not necessarily the best move.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO