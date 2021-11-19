TVLine Items: Johnny vs. Amber Doc, Finding Magic Mike Teaser and More

Discovery+ will take viewers inside the dissolution of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship in the two-part documentary Johnny vs. Amber , our sister site Deadline reports.

The first installment will present the pair’s court case from Depp’s point of view, while the second episode will take a look at events from Heard’s perspective. The doc will include interviews with lawyers on both sides, as well as people close to Depp and Heard.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence,” executive producer Nick Hornby told Deadline.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jackson White ( Mrs. Fletcher ) has landed the male lead in the Hulu drama Tell Me Lies , based on Carola Lovering’s novel, per Deadline . Grace Van Patten ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) stars in the series about a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

* Starz has ordered a BMF documentary companion series from executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Shan Nicholson.

* Two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz ( Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds ) will headline The Consultant , a Prime Video drama inspired by Bentley Little’s 2015 novel. The project is described as “a darkly comedic workplace thriller that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee, asking how far we will go to get ahead, and to survive.”

* HBO Max has released a teaser for competition series Finding Magic Mike , premiering with all seven episodes on Thursday, Dec. 16:

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4, premiering with all two episodes on Friday, Dec. 3:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?