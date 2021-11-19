Warriors' Otto Porter: Out Friday

LeBron James sent the rest of the basketball world a message about his son’s future in the sport on Friday. The Los Angeles Lakers star posted a video of Bronny throwing the basketball off the backboard and doing a windmill dunk. LeBron focused on the incredible hops his son has.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
A lot of people from in and around the NBA have chimed in on the incident involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons. LeBron got ejected for just the second time in his career for a supposed inadvertent blow to Stewart’s head that left the youngster’s face all covered in blood.
Jimmy Butler has gone from an underdog in the NBA to one of its most respected players. Few people expected Butler to have the success that he did in the NBA when he first entered. And if we look back at his life, Butler did not have an easy road to the NBA.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wednesday win over the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James asked to have two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse escorted out. Turns out the fans were taunting James in a malevolent way. The four-time MVP may be one of the world’s most popular athletes, but he...
If there's one thing FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is known for, it's his harsh criticisms against LeBron James. Over the past few years, Skip has called out LBJ for various reasons, some more ridiculous than others. But, on Thursday, Bayless actually gave LeBron some praise for how he handled...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
The Los Angeles Lakers recently lost to the Boston Celtics, 130-108. There's no doubt that this was a good win for the Boston Celtics, who are now 8-8. However, for the Los Angeles Lakers, this was an unfortunate loss. Even with LeBron James' return, they were unable to win. One...
The Boston Celtics have a terrific duo for the present and the future. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are expected to lead this franchise for many years to come and win a couple of championships for the Greens. They've been close to making it to the Finals in recent years,...
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Mitch Richmond recently revealed that a handful of NBA legends signed a deal a few years ago to give retired NBA players free health care. Richmond explained that LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul all had a hand in making it happen. “People don’t...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington was ejected for a hostile act against an official during Wednesday’s game against the Kings at Golden 1 Center. Covington reacted in frustration after Kings guard Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer to tie the game with 49.9 seconds to play in the first half. Covington threw his protective facemask toward the scorer’s table. The mask hit the floor and landed at the feet of official Jonathan Sterling, prompting Sterling to whistle Covington for a technical foul and signal an ejection.
Comments / 0