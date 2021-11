What a week for the Indianapolis Colts, who went over the .500 mark for the first time this year after a 41-15 blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning five of their last six after a 1-3 start. Indianapolis has the look of a playoff team, even if the Colts are not among the seven teams in the AFC playoffs after 11 weeks.

