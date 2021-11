As Braves fans, we have been patient. Too patient. On May 29th, Marcell Ozuna was arrested for domestic assault and since then, he’s been placed on the restricted list and news has been slow. The latest has his legal charges lessened, and while I won’t get into that, this doesn’t really impact what MLB’s punishment might be, and my guess is that Ozuna will be suspended for a lengthy portion of the 2022 season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO