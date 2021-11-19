ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Dwayne Johnson Shares A Tip To Get Maximum Benefit Out Of Dumbbell Bench Press

By Rajneesh Reddy
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson has had an enviable physique ever since he was introduced to us through WWE. Most of us would be happy if we were blessed with the kind of fitness level he had 20 years back. However, the Hollywood icon has not slowed down a single bit and never got...

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Dwayne Johnson Surprise a Navy Vet With an Amazing Holiday Gift

Watch: Dwayne Johnson Talks "Inspiring" Letter From Spielberg. Call him Santa "The Rock" Claus. Dwayne Johnson surprised a Navy veteran with an early Christmas present close to his heart. During an unscheduled appearance at a screening of his movie Red Notice, the actor gifted his personal, custom-designed Ford pick-up truck of the audience members, Oscar Rodriguez, a trainer and executive producer at faith-based film production company Screenland Entertainment Productions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Wants to Be Next James Bond

Dwayne Johnson is iconic in the entertainment industry for a multitude of reasons. However, following the world premiere of his film “Red Notice,” he’s revealed he wants to be the next James Bond. As one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, beloved by many, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work out for him.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Dwayne Johnson: Officially the ‘People’s Champ’

  Mark your calendars for December 7th because the formerly self-proclaimed ‘People’s Champ’ will officially be awarded that title. If you have followed Dwayne Johnson’s career from his days in WWE then you may know that he used to call himself the ‘People’s Champ’. His character after he turned on the corporate organization was all […]
WWE
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Says Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot Helped Out After His Dad’s Death

2021 has been a successful year for Dwayne Johnson as a Hollywood star. Most dynamically, he starred in two brand new movies within months of each other. He additionally saw several other dynamic milestones. The actor’s latest film debuted in the form of Netflix’s new movie, “Red Notice.” Not long after its debut, the film saw immediate success. We can assume a major contributor comes as a result of the movie’s leading cast featuring, of course, Dwayne Johnson, as well as Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares His Favorite Inspirational Quote With a Post-Workout Photo

Fans around the world look up to Dwayne Johnson’s larger-than-life persona and unparalleled work ethic for motivation. Johnson is also one of the most influential figures on social media. He shares workouts, ongoing projects updates, and self-help tips with his 277 million Instagram followers. Late-night workouts after all the business are done for the day are an integral part of Dwayne Johnson’s routine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbbells#Dumbbell Bench Press#Press On#Stress#Flat Db
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Gets Pumped With Pec Shredding Work Out

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and I’m not talking about his blockbuster movies. From everything we see on social media, it looks like The Rock’s happy place is his gym. He does call it the Iron Paradise, after all. He spends hours in there almost every day, putting in work to keep his Adonis-like body covered in slabs of toned muscle. Lately, Johnson has shared some of his workout sessions with his followers.
FITNESS
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Is a Beast in New Workout Video

We all know that one guy who hits the gym all the time but only trains his upper body. Those guys will have slabs of bulging muscle from the waist up and support it all with skinny legs. Dwayne Johnson isn’t that guy. Most of his fans know that he spends hours every day in his Iron Paradise, putting in the work. They can see the results of that hard work in his massive and chiseled physique. In short, Johnson is the definition of “jacked.”
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Getting personal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson answers increasingly personal questions as the camera closes in on him. There are 3 categories to these questions: identity, fitness, and work. From the time he feels most at peace to what it looked like for him to transition from wrestling to Hollywood, learn more about Dwayne as the video goes on. Dwayne Johnson Lets Down His Guard in Vanity Fair’s November cover story. See the complete Rock interview video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Dwayne Johnson responds to “The Rock” tribute by WWE Superstars

Dwayne Johnson is considered to be one of the most popular Superstars in the history of WWE. He is fondly known as “The Rock” – which was also his ring name for his professional wrestling career. He continues to make sporadic appearances for WWE, but has shifted his focus to his career in Hollywood.
WWE
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson’s The Latest Actor To Throw His Hat In The Ring For James Bond After Sharing Family Connection

Now that Daniel Craig is officially done as James Bond, all eyes are on the discussion of who will pick up the mantle now that he has ended his tenure. There are several names that have been suggested as in the running, but now a new fighter approaches. Dwayne Johnson says he’s ready to be James Bond, and he has the bona fides to support his claim. He actually has James Bond movies in his blood.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Does Dwayne Johnson Need The Fast and Furious Franchise?

It looks like the ongoing feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is taking a rather strange and unexpected turn. Well, the former has chosen to make the first move and the message he released to the public is seemingly a heartfelt request. What is the request? Oh, nothing important, except maybe patching things up between them so the former WWE superstar can reprise his role as DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the last two Fast & Furious movies. Now let’s just back up a minute here, because Dwayne Johnson himself has recently commented on his future with the Fast & Furious movies. According to him, his time in those movies is officially over. I mean, he’s technically not done with them, because I’m certain he’ll continue making more Hobbs & Shaw movies with Jason Statham. The first one was super ridiculous and loaded with the craziest action scenes and most hilariously corny one-liners. It’s an absurdly fun time watching that movie and the ending heavily implied that Hobbs and Shaw will have another adventure together. I hope they do and I will see it. In fact, I think I enjoy watching those two be super-humans more than I enjoy seeing Dominick Toretto take on a small army by himself. I won’t lie, F9 really diminished my interest in the next two Fast & Furious movies. I get they’ve made a reputation by pushing the limit, but F9 just pushed way too far.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Just Revealed What Happened After He Infamously Ripped Down A Heavy Metal Gate To Get To The Set Of Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson’s new Netflix movie Red Notice is finally available to stream, and the movie looks like it could be one of the company's best. But months before its release, Johnson interestingly posted a photo of a gate that he ripped from the walls of his house to get to the set. Fans have been lacking clarity on the incident but, now, Johnson has given even more details on the aftermath of his feat of strength.
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy