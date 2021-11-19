Dwayne Johnson Shares A Tip To Get Maximum Benefit Out Of Dumbbell Bench Press

It looks like the ongoing feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is taking a rather strange and unexpected turn. Well, the former has chosen to make the first move and the message he released to the public is seemingly a heartfelt request. What is the request? Oh, nothing important, except maybe patching things up between them so the former WWE superstar can reprise his role as DSS agent Luke Hobbs in the last two Fast & Furious movies. Now let’s just back up a minute here, because Dwayne Johnson himself has recently commented on his future with the Fast & Furious movies. According to him, his time in those movies is officially over. I mean, he’s technically not done with them, because I’m certain he’ll continue making more Hobbs & Shaw movies with Jason Statham. The first one was super ridiculous and loaded with the craziest action scenes and most hilariously corny one-liners. It’s an absurdly fun time watching that movie and the ending heavily implied that Hobbs and Shaw will have another adventure together. I hope they do and I will see it. In fact, I think I enjoy watching those two be super-humans more than I enjoy seeing Dominick Toretto take on a small army by himself. I won’t lie, F9 really diminished my interest in the next two Fast & Furious movies. I get they’ve made a reputation by pushing the limit, but F9 just pushed way too far.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO